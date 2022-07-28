Lynnwood Convention Center welcomes new general manager

Erin Jepson has been named the new general manager of the Lynnwood Convention Center.

Jepson’s hiring was announced by the Lynnwood Public Facilities District, which operates the convention center, and OVG360, the center’s contracted operators.

With over 16 years’ experience in event production management and venue operations, Jepson brings extensive skills in team leadership to the table, the announcement said.

Prior to joining the Lynnwood Convention Center (LCC), Jepson was director of events and guest services at the Oregon Convention Center and director of events and patron services at the Walton Arts Center in Arkansas. She was also the customer success manager with Ungerboeck, an event management software company.

Originally from Houston, Jepson studied at the University of Texas – Austin and moved into a professional career in event management. She graduated from the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM) Venue Management School in 2013, attended the Venue Management School Graduate Institute in 2016 and received her Certified Meetings Professional certification in 2015 from the Convention Industry Council. Recently, she earned IAVM’s Certified Venue Professionals certification, another major designation for industry professionals in venue management. Jepson is also a member of the Professional Convention Management Association.

“The puzzle behind building great events and experiences for our audiences drives me to put out the very best product I can,” said Jepson. “I am excited to bring my broad-based industry experience to the LCC and the Lynnwood community. Every detail of venue management excites me, all the way from designing security plans for events to opening the doors for a comic con boasting an attendance of over 25,000 people.”

“Recently we developed an expanded approach to our key performance indicators to better fulfill our mission of driving economic impact and increasing public benefits for the community,” said Janet Pope, executive director of the Lynnwood Public Facilities District. “We are focusing intently on increasing sustainable practices and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in all our work. Erin is just the right person to help in implementing these plans. She will be an integral part of our team and a big part of our property’s bright future.”

Dave Anderson, regional vice president of OVG360, added: “We could not be more excited to welcome Erin to the team as our new general manager of the Lynnwood Convention Center. Her leadership experience and entrepreneurial spirit will play a key role in bringing high impact business to the convention center and local community.”