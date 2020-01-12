Lynnwood Convention Center’s newest art exhibit on display through June

The 2020 Winter/Spring Art Exhibition is on display at the Lynnwood Convention Center from January through June 2020.

The art exhibit, “Contemporary Northwest Landscapes,” features local artists Deborah Barten, David Bellerd, Chaim Bezalel and Yonnah Ben Levy, Mark Callen, J Reynolds Dail, Trisha Gilmore, Fen Hsu, Vicki Johnson, Meg Kaczyk, Sonya Lang, Tara McDermott, Judith Rayl, Bonnie Smerdon and Suze Woolf.

The bi-annual collections can be viewed during regular business hours, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and after hours when the Convention Center is open for events. An artists’ reception is open to the public on Feb. 19, from 6-8 p.m.

To learn more about the featured artists, visit the Lynnwood Convention Center’s website. This showcase was made possible through the partnership between Acorn Studios and the Lynnwood Convention Center.