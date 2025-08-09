Lynnwood council Aug. 11 to review prosecuting attorney services amid state changes

The Lynnwood City Council at its Aug. 11 meeting is scheduled to review prosecuting attorney services in light of state changes to attorney caseloads and also review a draft ordinance proposing the formation of a Lynnwood Youth Council.

The meeting will begin with a proclamation for Labor Day, which falls on Sept. 1.

Youth council: It’s been a year since Councilmember Derica Escamilla posed the idea of forming the youth council. If approved, the group would engage local youth in city government. On Monday, the council will review a draft ordinance, working out the logistics of the proposal.

Prosecutorial services: On June 9, the Washington Supreme Court issued a ruling reducing attorney caseloads statewide. The council Monday is set to review how these changes might affect Lynnwood’s contract with its prosecuting attorney.

View the full agenda here.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 11 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

