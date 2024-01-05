Lynnwood council begins year by discussing leadership and liaison positions

At its first meeting of 2024, new and returning members of the Lynnwood City Council broadly discussed council board and commission positions and council operations for the upcoming year. Additionally, city leadership announced the passing of former Lynnwood Councilmember Loren Simmonds.

Simmonds served the city for 16 years between 2000-2015, with eight of those years as the council’s president. During his tenure, he founded the Lynnwood Parks and

Recreation Foundation and Neighborhoods & Demographic Diversity Commission. He also sponsored legislation for Lynnwood University, played a key role in the City Center project and served as chair of the Lynnwood Tourism Advisory Committee.

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell said that she’d gotten to know Simmonds through their shared time on the council and he became a beloved friend of hers. Councilmember Patrick Decker said that he’d had many philosophical conversations with Simmonds and Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby said that Simmonds had provided her with mentorship and guidance. That sentiment was echoed by Councilmember Shirley Sutton and many other senior members of the council. Councilmember George Hurst said his own involvement was due to Simmonds, and that in addition to providing advice, Simmonds had assigned Hurst “about four books” to read before he became a councilmember.

Altamirano-Crosby suggested that the council read at a future meeting a proclamation honoring Simmonds for his service to the community.

In other business, the council began discussions on its leadership positions. Council president and vice president are decided by council vote each year and come with additional tasks such as setting the meeting agenda and running the meeting. Since 2023’s Council President Shannon Sessions did not run for reelection and is off the council, Altamirano-Crosby led the meeting over Zoom. Leadership will be elected during the council’s next business meeting Jan. 8.

Hurst, who has served as council president in previous years, was the only councilmember to express an interest in serving as president. Hurst said that in order to give the council more knowledge and foresight about upcoming meetings, he would work to release and update a 90-day calendar.

Both Altamirano-Crosby and Councilmember Josh Binda said they were interested in the council vice president position. Altamirano-Crosby, who served as vice president for the first time in 2023, said that as one of two women of color on the council, she would provide an important perspective and voice. She referenced her leadership in organizing the “Let’s Talk about Safety” community events and involvement with county organizations. Binda said that his two years as a councilmember have given him knowledge and experience preparing him for a leadership role. He went on to say that his youth gave him a fresh perspective that would more readily allow him to connect with younger and older members of the community.

Councilmembers who did not express interest in elected leadership or liaison positions are still able to do so during the next meeting.

Other council board and commission positions under consideration include spots on the Tourism Advisory Committee, the Snohomish County 911 Board, Snohomish County Tomorrow and the Alliance for Housing Affordability. For some positions, only a single council candidate volunteered but others had multiple interested candidates. For example, Councilmembers Shirley Sutton and Nick Coelho both stated their interest in the Alliance for Affordable Housing, which will have one voting member and one alternate.

Most liaison positions – those associated with Lynnwood’s internal boards and commissions – will be appointed by the council leadership if there are multiple councilmembers competing for a spot. Altamirano-Crosby and Coelho dropped their bid for the arts commission, which had four signups. The council struggled to find interest in the finance committee as the committee requires three councilmembers, but only received signups from Decker and Hurst. Altamirano-Crosby said she would serve on the committee but encouraged new councilmembers to join as it was a useful learning opportunity. Binda was the only councilmember who had not signed up to serve on any boards or commissions but later said he would be interested in serving as the Public Facilities District liaison or disability board liaison.

The council will solidify the positions and list of its 2024 meetings when it meets next week.

