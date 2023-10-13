Lynnwood council candidates make their case for your vote at Candidate Conversations event

Candidates for Lynnwood City Council addressed issues of importance to the community during a recent Candidate Conversations event at Edmonds College’s Black Box Theater My Neighborhood News Network President and CEO Teresa Wippel moderated the event, which was sponsored by the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce and Lynnwood Today.

Those participating in the Sept. 27 event included Position 4 candidate Nick Coelho, Position 5 candidate Robert Leutwyler and Position 7 candidates Derek Hanusch and David Parshall. While council incumbents Jim Smith (Position 4) and Julieta Altamirano-Crosby (Position 5) had committed a month earlier to attend the candidate event, both were absent and instead appeared at a council-planned Let’s Talk About Safety meeting.

Regarding his absence, Smith said “With crime escalating exponentially, including murders in three of Lynnwood’s parks within the last 16 months, I felt that attending our Let’s Talk About Safety event to be essential. Safety must be our highest priority in Lynnwood,”.

Candidates appeared per council position, and discussed a range of topics. Then audience members were invited to ask the city council hopefuls a question of their choosing.

Position 4 challenger Nick Coelho was the first candidate to speak that night.

Let’s talk about the growth that Lynnwood is experiencing, which both you and your opponent have acknowledged during campaign events and council comments.

What’s your view of how the city should be managing population growth and housing density?

Coelho said that it was important to engage new residents directly to get them involved in the community. He added that these new community members have much to offer, if they are informed and reached out to. He added that it was important to validate peoples’ feelings about change, as it is both normal and scary. His comments focused on the value of community building and relationships.

I’d like to talk about an issue that took the spotlight earlier this year: locating opioid treatment centers in Lynnwood. The council passed a temporary moratorium on approving such facilities, but new state legislation does require the city to accommodate them. What is your opinion on these treatment centers being located in the city?

Coelho said he supported the treatment provided by such facilities, but disapproved of how the situation was handled. Coelho said that there was no debate that Acadia was “fairly lazy in checking all the boxes to get this facility placed in the city”. That being said, Coelho said that councilmembers also mishandled the situation by promoting misinformation about the nature of those treatment facilities, which “scared the bejeezus out of people in that area.”

“I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to run this time,” said Coelho, who has been a council candidate twice before. “But watching the last 18 months kind of unfold was super disappointing and sometimes upsetting to watch,”

The next question relates to business growth and development. You are a small business owner. What steps do you think Lynnwood should take to be more friendly to those wanting to establish a business here?

Coelho said that Lynnwood would benefit from liberalizing business/residential zoning restrictions. He said that residents could “take a lesson from the past” when businesses and residences coexisted in the same area. Additionally, Coelho said that public spaces could be enriched in ways that would make people actually want to go out, floating the idea of a food truck program and reintroducing a farmers’ market.

Audience Questions

What education and experience qualifies you to be an effective manager and fiscal decision maker of the city?

Coelho focused mainly on his work as a board member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Board, which he said touches many area of the city. He said that in his experience as a small business owner, he was familiar with bottom lines that can’t be ignored, and the long-standing implications of large decisions will affect future generations and their view of Lynnwood as a “special place”.

You ran previously. What makes you and your campaign different now?

Coelho said that he learned about how time consuming, yet valuable, campaigning could be for meeting the community and accurately representing their interests. He said that through such conversations, he learned that many people were not being represented on the current council and when given the opportunity to do so, those people were very passionate about expressing their neighborhood-level concerns.

During his closing statement, Coelho said that he would be a collaborative player willing to step up to the challenges Lynnwood is facing while it becomes a regional city. He added that it was important for local representatives to have relationships with state representatives, something he could provide as someone who was endorsed by “pretty much every single representative” that members of the Lynnwood community had elected to positions in Olympia.

Following Coelho were Derek Hanusch and David Parshall, who are both running for Position 7, a seat currently held by Shannon Sessions, who is not seeking reelection.

Let’s talk about the changes that will occur with the opening of the Lynnwood Link Light Rail station in 2024. What challenges will light rail bring to the city and what benefits?

Parshall said that traffic and public safety will be big concerns. As for benefits, a retail-oriented city like Lynnwood will have the opportunity to bring in more revenue . Parshall said that he was aware of staffing challenges faced by the Lynnwood Police Department and it was a focus of his to have a fully-staffed police force.

Hanusch said Sound Transit does not enforce its fares, which will lead to large numbers of people who can’t afford to travel coming to Lynnwood, which will be the last stop on the Lynnwood Link extension. He added that more people will bring more trash and debris. He agreed with the retail benefits mentioned by Parshall and focused on his idea to create a system where homeless individuals could pick up trash by the bagful.

Retail sales tax is a major revenue generator for Lynnwood. Do you think this is a sustainable revenue source?

Hanusch said that e-commerce will be an increasingly large challenge for Lynnwood, which relies largely on physical retail locations, so it will be important for city leadership to address the issue. Further, residents will become a larger portion of the tax revenue generators as the population increases. Businesses in residential areas, in particular, will benefit from the increased population, he said.

Parshall said it was very important that Lynnwood be welcoming toward shoppers and that experiential businesses – such as escape rooms — have a lot of potential. Food establishments will prosper as people will go out to eat even if they don’t go out to shop, he said.

What is Lynnwood’s number-one public safety concern and why?

Parshall reiterated his concern about police staffing, adding he was also worried about high levels of shoplifting. Speaking to crime in parks, he said that bringing more people to Lynnwood parks for events and activities will decrease criminal activity.

Hanusch said the elusive nature of crime was difficult to pin down and thus prevent, using the example of a car window being broken for no reason. Gang activity is also a major concern, he said.

Some longtime residents say they don’t like all the change that is happening in Lynnwood while others change is inevitable, and we must plan for it. Talk about the top challenge Lynnwood is facing and why you consider it to be the most important.

Hanusch said that public safety was the main concern but that the light rail must be planned for in advance.

Parshall said Lynnwood must “plan Lynnwood for Lynnwood” before the state or other governmental agencies issue mandates, using the example of the state “taking away control” for affordable housing installments. He said Lynnwood should be building more than just apartments and could consider multifamily housing plans, though owning a home was still the “American Dream.”

Hanusch said that single-family housing was not in danger as there was much land available to use. He added that “supportive housing” for individuals who are not sober could be used as a “stash house,” and that Lynnwood should have a “rational standard” for supportive housing.

Audience Questions

What education and experience qualifies you to be an effective manager and fiscal decision maker of the city?

Parshall admitted that he is a teacher and football coach who has budgeted about $3,000 on behalf of his football team. That aside, he reinforced that he has consistently kept up with Lynnwood’s affairs by attending the council’s weekly meetings. He referenced his endorsements from city, county and state representatives.

Hanusch said that he had a lot of compassion and willingness to understand different perspectives.

There’s been a lot of dysfunction on the city council recently. How do you plan to deal with that and how do you see yourself fitting in within the council?

Hanusch said he was “the best of both worlds” when it came to conflicting views as he was on both the right and left. He said that he would be willing to see both sides of an argument and be a positive influence on the city council’s culture.

Parshall said that he was familiar with the councilmembers’ personalities and that he was willing to listen to people. He said he understood concerns about the dysfunction and that he wanted to focus on fixing that and city business rather than arguments.

Do you think council should consider an ordinance about camping in public or wait for it to become an issue first?

Parshall said that it was important for Lynnwood to have consistent policies with surrounding cities so that regional change could occur and that no cities have an advantage over others.

Hanusch said that, according to an Idaho ruling, homeless individuals cannot be removed from public property without supportive housing being available to them. He also suggested collaborating with local businesses to provide housing in some form.

During his closing statement, Parshall said that he had done his homework on the issues and referenced his endorsements from local and state representatives.

Hanusch’s closing statement focused on a desire for peace and less hostility in the community and committed himself to public missions regardless of the election’s outcome.

The final speaker of the evening was Robert Leutwyler, who is competing with Altamirano-Crosby for Lynnwood City Council’s Position 5.

I’d like to start by discussing community involvement and outreach. Provide an overview of your strategy as a city councilmember to engage Lynnwood residents, especially those who are traditionally underserved. What are some of your greatest hopes and concerns about this issue, especially as it relates to serving on the city council?

Leutwyler said that giving people a reason to be engaged would drive community involvement. He said that people are currently paying 40-50% of their income on rent or a mortgage and are experiencing financial stress. If those issues are remedied and community members feel they are cared for by their government, they will have the capacity to do more and will naturally want to be involved, he said.

People who work night shifts or have child care responsibilities often do not have the opportunity to volunteer due to scheduling, he added.

The need for affordable housing is a topic that has been raised in Lynnwood as well as in other cities. Describe ideas you have to address this concern.

Leutwyler said that laws permitting multifamily housing are often discussed by the council in a negative light, but adding multifamily housing will allow more people to own permanent residences to fit their lifestyles. He said it was important for members of the city council to want pushes for multifamily housing to succeed.

Leutwyler also recommended that the city implement a rent board or agency that makes rent pricing and increases publicly available to residents. Such a board could provide much-needed stability to tenants while also providing a check for landlords who may seek to take advantage of their tenants.

His final suggestion was that the city speed up the permitting process so that developers would be financially incentivized to spend less and thus, offer lower rent.

Many cities are starting to address the issue of climate change by taking actions at the municipal level. If elected to city council, please address whether this would be a priority for you and if so, what actions would you take on the city council to move this agenda forward?

Leutwyler said he would support a climate action plan. He said it was important to consider the use of green space in the city from a nuanced perspective. Additionally, tree management should be at the core of Lynnwood’s planning, whether it be about managing trees for the safety of pedestrians and drivers or the evaluation of tree placement in future residential planning.

Lynnwood prides itself in being a city that is welcome to all. As a city councilmember, how would you stand up for groups that feel they are marginalized – particularly the LGBTQ community?

“We talk about dysfunction within our current council…I think we’re also dealing with a city council that, at least in part, has really antagonized and exacerbated this issue that we’re seeing with, you know, hate speech. Really, very just, outright, you know anti-LGBT+ hate speech.” Leutwyler elaborated further. “The city council has, in my opinion, kind of encouraged this by not standing up to misinformation when they have the opportunity to… it’s just not something they want to get into.” He continued by stating that hate speech has recently been a disturbing trend within Lynnwood and the county at large. He listed examples such as “white lives matter” pamphlets seen in Lynnwood neighborhoods and the 3% group’s appearance at the July 2023 protest regarding Olympus Spa.

Audience Questions

“Less than 30% of the voters elect… You are at a disadvantage going against an opponent that is seated and apparently doing a good job. How do you propose to make headway?”

Leutwyler said that the focus of his campaign was to talk about the issues Lynnwood is facing and offer immediately tangible solutions for them.

“If I felt like the city council was either capable or willing or interested in solving any of these problems, I wouldn’t be around. But unfortunately, you know, there’s very little concrete action coming from the city council… This is not something we need Olympia to solve. Or Washington, D.C. or someone else to do. These are all things we can be doing, and we should be doing at the city council level.”

“You clearly had a choice of who to run against at this election. What did you see from your opponent that made you want to run?”

Leutwyler said that a lack of long-term thinking from the council and his opponent (incumbent Julieta Altamirano-Crosby) motivated him to run for this position. “An example of that would be, you know, the city council attempted multiple times to defund road maintenance, which was blocked by mayoral veto and then we turned around and we spent two and a half million dollars [from federal grants provided by the American Rescue Plan Act] on street improvement. And you think about the crisis that came about from COVID and the issues we’re still dealing with and where two and a half million dollars could have gone to.”

During his closing statement, Leutwyler said that it was important for the council to act in ways in accordance with fact, rather than ideology. “To me, city council is not a stepping stone. It’s not the first step of climbing the ladder somewhere. City council is the job.” He said the city needed to plan for the next several decades and he would do that with a collaborative and unifying approach.

You can watch the full Candidate Conversation event here.

–By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis