Lynnwood council confirms new councilmember, public works director

Lynnwood is set to have a new city councilmember and a new public works director after the council voted to appoint Jessica Roberts to the council Monday, and confirmed Mayor Christine Frizzell’s recommendation to appoint Jared Bond as the city’s new public works director.

Roberts has a bachelor’s degree in humanities with an emphasis in communications and history from Washington State University. Her professional background is in customer service and project management and she works as a customer service representative for a local plumbing company.

Roberts is set to take an oath of office on March 17, holding office until November, when she must run for re-election if she wishes to retain the seat, under state law.

Before Bond and Roberts were appointed, the meeting began with a proclamation for Women’s History Month, accepted by Jeanne Crevier, chair of the Snohomish County League of Women Voters.

Bond has worked for the city’s public works department for over 20 years, Mayor Frizzell said. He earned his Master’s of Public Administration from Seattle University and holds a water distribution manager level four, which is the highest certification required to operate the city’s wastewater treatment plant, Frizzell said. He’s also served as the city’s Emergency Operations Center deputy manager and on the streets and utilities maintenance group.

“Jared is an inspiring leader,” Frizzell said. “…He has the experience of working on some of our city’s most challenging and complex issues, and he has tackled those issues with grit, determination and a collaborative approach. …I have no doubt in my mind that Jared is the absolute best person to lead the Public Works Department now and into the future.”

In February, the council voted to allow the mayor to present only one applicant for the vacant position, departing from city code’s requirement for the mayor to submit three. Only five of the 11 applicants were qualified for the position, Frizzell told the council last month. She selected three candidates for an interview, but two candidates cancelled at the last minute.

“Lynnwood’s infrastructure is the pillar upon which the quality of life in this city is built, and it is the duty of the Public Works Department to build and maintain it,” Bond said Monday. “As your public works director I will lead our department with integrity, honesty and transparency and continue to ensure that Lynnwood is a recognized and regional leader for all the services that we provide.”

There are also new members of Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and the Parks and Recreation Board after the council confirmed four candidates selected by Frizzell.

The council confirmed Rosa Murillo for Position No. 3 and Zachary McGhee for Position No. 5 on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission Monday. David Barber was confirmed for Position No. 5 on the Parks and Recreation Board and Quinn Van Order for Position No. 1.

More information on the new board and commission appointees can be found here.

A full recording of the meeting can be found on the city’s website.

