Lynnwood council continues budget discussions, with concerns raised about cuts to parks, police

As City of Lynnwood staff finalize the 2021-22 biennium budget, concerns about reductions to park services and vacancies in the Lynnwood Police Department may prompt city leaders to amend the proposal before voting on its approval.

The Lynnwood City Council Monday night continued its discussion regarding the proposed budget after holding its final public hearing last week. During its Nov. 16 work session, staff presented additional information requested by the council on several budget topics.

Strategic Planner Corbin Loch said the briefing was to “provide the clarity (the council) needs in order to approve the budget as written.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, city staff have projected a decrease of more than $7 million in revenues from the last biennium. In response, staff have identified nearly $7 million in reductions.

A major concern has been the impacts the cost-cutting measures would have on the city’s parks. Earlier this year, the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department laid off 135 part-time employees and with fewer staff to provide upkeep, staff have proposed downgrading the park maintenance levels.

Parks and recreation staff currently provide a Grade B-level of service for the parks, which includes biweekly mowing, bimonthly landscaping and a three- to seven-day response time to vandalisms reports.

According to the proposal, turf mowing would take place monthly and landscaping would occur quarterly. Staff also projected a response time to vandalism reports would be eight days or longer. Other proposed cuts include reductions in park hours and park security.

To continue to provide a Grade B level of service, Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Sordel said the department will require two full-time equivalent (FTE) employees, one of which is already included in the budget proposal. Soredel estimated the other FTE position would cost $180,000 over two years.

Sordel also suggested the council approve the department’s fiscal 2021-22 park capital budget, which he said includes $500,000 in funds for an American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA) project and deferred maintenance money.

Councilmember George Hurst pointed out that the cost for the additional FTE was different from a previous proposal. In response, Sordel said the new amount reflected additional operating costs like uniforms and training.

“I am presenting to you a very accurate cost of $180,000 for the two years,” he said.

Also during the discussion, Hurst said he was concerned that the proposal did not include plans to refill the city’s reserve fund. The budget proposes transferring $1.1 million each year from the general fund to a capital fund, which Hurst said the city could use to replenish its reserves and fund the park maintenance. According to Hurst, his suggestion would also be in alignment with the city’s financial policy.

“We do not have our reserve funds set to where they should be and we should use that,” he said. “I think that’s the plan that we can propose on this budget.”

While planning for the next biennium, city staff were instructed to reduce their department budgets by 2.4%. The police department is taking the biggest hit, facing $1.9 million in budget reductions. The budget also proposes leaving nine FTE staff positions unfilled, including two narcotics enforcement officers and an investigator position.

Councilmember Jim Smith has spoken out several times against the proposed cuts to the police department and has said the work done by narcotics officers is critical to the city’s safety.

“Reducing the police department by 2.4% puts Lynnwood families at risk,” he said.

However, Police Chief Jim Nelson said the department will be able to fund one narcotics enforcement sergeant through salary reimbursement for a custody sergeant currently acting as a police academy instructor.

“The good news on that front is if the budget is approved, I’m able to keep the sergeant at the task force and not unfund that position,” he said.

Nelson said the other narcotics officer would return to duty at the police department. He added that the investigator position has been vacant for two years.

In other business, the council discussed possibly switching from appointing a part-time judge to the city’s municipal court to holding elections for a full-time position for the 2022-25 term.

Due to Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Expansion project, city staff are anticipating a high rate of population growth for the city and believe a part-time judge might not meet the city’s needs. Additionally, the city is planning to expand the court and police department as part of the Community Justice Center project.

According to the city’s municipal code, a part-time judge may be appointed or elected, but a full-time judge must be elected. Prior to holding an election, the council would be required to vote to approve an ordinance amending the current municipal code. If approved, the position would be included in the 2021 election cycle.

Since 2000, Judge Stephen Moore has been the contract judge for the city’s municipal court. According to staff, hours for the position vary but amount to roughly 35 hours per week. During the Nov. 16 meeting, several council members said they would like to include Moore in the conversation before making any decisions. Council Vice President Shannon Sessions said Moore’s input could help the council make its decision.

“I know there’s a list of some positives and negatives on each side but I’m sure he could add to that list,” she said.

Councilmember Ian Cotton said he was in favor of allowing the city’s growing population to elect its own judge, but added that he is not sure if now is the right time to do so.

Also during the meeting, the council reviewed plans for the 196th Street Southwest Improvements project before awarding the contract at its Nov. 23 business meeting.

Typically, the council does not discuss contract bids before awarding them. Due to the magnitude of the financial commitment by the city for this project that spans the next two bienniums, Public Works Director Bill Franz said staff felt it warranted a discussion with council prior awarding the contract. During the briefing, staff provided a general overview of the project, construction schedule and construction revenues and expenditures.

The roughly $130 million project will add two additional lanes – one lane in each direction – median barriers, wider sidewalks and landscape features. The improvements are needed to accommodate future growth envisioned for Lynnwood’s City Center district and to create an enhanced pedestrian environment with a boulevard appearance.

“This is a critical project to meet the capacity for all the growth we’re going to see in the future,” said Public Works Director Bill Franz.

The city received six bids, which ranged from $27.9 million to $36 million, overshooting the city engineer’s $26.1 million estimate. After reviewing the low bid, staff recommended the council award the contract to Lake Stevens-based company Marshbank Construction Inc.

Although the low bid was higher than the engineer’s estimate, after a thorough review, staff believes the bid is reasonable for a project of this magnitude.

“We feel we got a fair bid and a fair price from a good contractor,” Franz said.

— By Cody Sexton