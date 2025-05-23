Lynnwood council could vote May 27 on a new property-tax funding model for city projects

The Lynnwood City Council reviewed some of the city’s most pressing issues at its work session Monday, including massive upgrades needed for the wastewater treatment plant and a proposed method to use property taxes to pay for city projects.

Tax increment financing for capital projects

City staff recommend the council approve an ordinance allowing the use of tax Increment funding (TIF) to finance major city projects. These could include a reimagined city center and street upgrades, including the potential addition of a new street.

TIF is an economic development tool adopted into state law in 2021. It allows jurisdictions to fund public infrastructure projects and encourage private development in a designated area, known as a tax increment area (TIA). As private development occurs, property values rise in the TIA and generate increased property tax revenue. TIF captures regular property taxes generated only from this increment value above a certain baseline. According to city documents, those revenues are then used for public improvement costs or to repay bonds issued for improvements.

The city hired consulting firm Stowe Development and Strategies to explore the feasibility of implementing TIF. Stowe founder Bob Stowe updated the council Monday on recent developments in the process before they consider a potential ordinance.

Lynnwood Economic Development Manager Ben Wolters said the city is working to have a proposed ordinance ready for a council vote at the May 27 meeting.

City staff, in partnership with Stowe, outlined a proposed 68-acre tax increment area west of where 196th Street Southwest connects to I-5. The area’s current assessed value is $177 million, including properties such as the Lynnwood Event Center and Northline Village, according to Stowe’s presentation.

The city submitted a project analysis to the Washington Office of the State Treasurer (OST) for review, as mandated by state law on TIF. In April, the office determined the city’s proposal meets the requirements outlined in TIF legislation.

The treasurer’s review outlined six recommendations for the city to consider to help minimize unanticipated costs and risks throughout the project:

Coordinate with all affected tax districts and the Snohomish County Assessor in relation to TIF revenue allocation. Determine how the city will pay for debt service if TIF funds are less than expected. Set aside reserves to cover any TIF revenue shortfalls. Coordinate and monitor TIF revenues with the county assessor. Update construction costs estimates periodically as projects are spread out. Revisit and update interest rate assumptions closer to debt issuance.

Stowe emphasized that “the passage of the TIA ordinance or the information ordinance doesn’t commit the city to any issuance of debt or to fund any of the proposed public improvements.” It simply forms the tax increment area and identifies the improvements, costs and anticipated bond issuance.

The “primary impact” of TIF is likely to be on junior taxing districts, Wolters said, such as hospital and fire tax districts. The city has done “extensive” outreach to the junior districts, starting in November when the city began briefing district representatives on the project analysis to implement TIF.

“The actual businesses and developments wouldn’t see any change whatsoever,” Wolters said. “The amount of taxes collected would still remain the same. It’s where those property taxes would be directed as it relates to just that property tax on new construction and the assessed value from that new development.”

Although TIF itself doesn’t directly hike tax rates, junior taxing districts can choose to implement an “increase of their levy limit in order to compensate” for redistribution of revenue,’ he said. “There is the potential that there could be a slight increase” in taxes for properties outside of the TIF area, Wolters said. Based on calculations in the provided materials, this potential increase was estimated at roughly $580 over 25 years for an average medium-priced home in Lynnwood, assuming all affected districts elected to use the method.

Read more about TIF in Lynnwood here.

City public defense service

Public defenders in Washington are “facing a crisis of attrition and inability to recruit staff brought about by excessive workloads and poor compensation,” the Washington State Bar Association said. In response, the association recommended attorneys statewide reduce public defender caseloads caps by 30% — from 400 cases per public defender per year to 280, Patrick Feldman of Feldman & Lee told the council Monday.

Feldman & Lee, a local law firm, has handled the city’s public defense services since the 1980s. At Monday’s meeting, Feldman gave the council a presentation on what these proposed changes could mean for Lynnwood.

The state bar association’s proposed standards were initially supposed to go into effect July 2, Feldman said. However, the regulations aren’t finalized until the state supreme court makes a final decision on the matter. It’s unclear when this will happen, which Feldman described as “disheartening.”

Lynnwood’s citywide case estimate for 2025 is 1,385, Feldman said, translating to 400 cases per lawyer, which equates to the work of 3.5 full-time lawyers. Under the proposed reductions, Feldman & Lee would need the equivalent of 5.69 full time attorneys – and a handful of supporting staff – to continue meeting the city’s demand for public defense services.

An uptick in hiring will increase costs for law firms statewide, which could result in higher contract costs for the city, Feldman said. The state offers limited financial assistance to cities for public defense costs, and that didn’t change much in this year’s legislative session, he said. In addition, law firms are having difficulty hiring enough attorneys to keep up with demand, potentially adding further burden on the city.

The state supreme court held hearings on the matter in November, and now Feldman said he doesn’t expect an official decision until January 2026. He does, however, anticipate that the court will be somewhat flexible in its decision based on public feedback, and hopes for only a 15% reduction in caseloads.

Wastewater treatment plant upgrades

With an estimated price tag of over $200 million, a total makeover of the wastewater treatment plant is expected to be Lynnwood’s largest project to date, city Public Works staff told the council Monday night The plant’s core treatment systems are aging, and could take around a decade to upgrade or replace.

The planning phase of the project is coming to an end, and city staff are preparing to enter the design phase of the project. The bulk of the design is scheduled for 2026 with estimated completion in 2027 or 2028, according to city documents. Construction is expected to start in 2027 or 2028, and the city could have a new and improved sewage treatment plant around 2034.

The original wastewater treatment was built in 1962, with major upgrades following in the 1970s and 1980s, Lynnwood Public Works Project Manager Ehsan Shirkhani told the council Monday. In the past three decades, improvements at the plant were limited to routine maintenance and small projects – but some of the plant’s key treatment technology hasn’t been updated since.

Aging technology coupled with state and federal environmental regulations the current plant was not designed for – along with Lynnwood’s rapidly growing population – prompted city staff to explore ways to improve sewage treatment.

In 2020, the city hired consultant RH2 to perform an analysis of the plant’s needs and develop plans to move forward. The result was the Lynnwood Wastewater Treatment Plant Facility plan, outlining the plant’s critical needs and the city’s plans to address them.

One such need is to replace the city’s aging headworks system, which filters foreign objects out of incoming wastewater. The city plans to build a new headworks system up the hill from its current location, add new aeration basins and replace the plan’s existing effluent chlorination system, among other major improvements. The city is also in the process of switching to a drying method to process solid waste, as opposed to its previous method of incineration.

The project is expected to be complex, given the need to maintain the plant’s 24/7 operation throughout construction and the limited space available at the plant.

“Space and location of the treatment plant is and has been our biggest enemy,” Shirkhani said. Most sewage treatment plants in the region are located on a flat, open area and have space to expand. “This is unlike the Lynnwood wastewater treatment plant… it’s crammed in a tight space on a steep slope surrounded by a residential neighborhood,” and sits within the City of Edmonds on the waterfront. The railroad also limits the plant’s space to expand.

Read more about the wastewater treatment plant project here.

In other business, Lynnwood Municipal Court Presiding Judge Valerie Bouffiou introduced Robert Grant, Lynnwood’s new Court Commissioner. More info on Grant can be found here.

A full recording of the meeting can be viewed on the city’s website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.