Lynnwood council denies request to fund crime diversion program

The Lynnwood City Council on Monday voted against a request to use the city’s opioid settlement fund to pay for a law enforcement diversion program facing early termination in the absence of state grant funding.

Three public hearings on critical city plans were also held during Monday’s meeting, where Lynnwood residents, community members and other stakeholders shared with the council their concerns and opinions on these plans.

Starting off the meeting was a proclamation for Juneteenth— a national holiday celebrating the day the last enslaved African Americans in Texas were informed of their freedom, which occurred more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth is celebrated June 19.

Olympia Edwards, CEO of Project Girl Mentoring, was there to accept the award alongside around 20 mentees served by the program.

Regarding the crime diversion program, the council voted 5-2 against the request with Councilmembers George Hurst and Derica Escamilla voting in favor.

Hurst spearheaded the request to split $271,330 from the city’s opioid settlement fund between the city’s prosecuting attorney firm – Zachor, Stock & Krepps –, and Snohomish County Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD). The money would keep the project running through January 2026. In turn, Zachor, Stock & Krepps had agreed to reduce its bill to the city by $10,000 per month, city documents say.

The program aims to put repeat offenders and people with substance issues on a law enforcement-guided improvement plan, in hopes of decreasing incarceration for misdemeanor crimes.

Until now, WAORCA used grant funds from the Washington State Department of Commerce to run the program. It allocated some of that money to support diversion efforts in Lynnwood and other cities state. However, the Department of Commerce did not renew the grant funds, according to city documents, causing the program to end prematurely on June 15.

Yelena Stock of Zachor, Stock & Krepps said the firm plans to once again apply for a grant in January, with hopes to fund the program for another two years.

LEAD, which for the most part operates independently from WAORCA, will continue to operate with or without the state grant or opioid funding. However, Stock said only Snohomish County residents qualify for LEAD’s services, and a large portion of people who commit crimes in Snohomish County aren’t county residents. The extra cash from the Department of Commerce allowed the organizations to extend service to those people through June 15. If the council approved the request, the city would allocate money from the opioid funds to continue extended services through January 2026.

Council President Nick Coelho said he supported the program’s mission, but wanted to hold more in-depth conversation among \councilmembers before deciding how to spend the “one- time” opioid funds.

“The opioid settlement fund is not something that we should be spending lightly,” Coelho said Monday. “ This one-time fund has fallen in our city’s lap because of a painful and deadly opioid crisis that has impacted so, so many families in our nation. Like the American Rescue Plan Act funding [that] came out of the COVID crisis… once it’s gone, it’s gone.”

He said the city has received other community funding requests that could be covered by the opioid fund. “How do we pick and choose?” he asked.

“My feeling is that this body needs to sort out a coherent strategy of how we think these funds should best be used before we start administering them,” Coelho said.

Councilmember Hurst replied that the council was briefed on the matter on multiple occasions before Monday. Hurst said the program addresses “two key concerns in Lynnwood:” Retail theft and offering diversion for those struggling with substance abuse. The city would use $200,000 of the $1.2 million currently in the opioid fund for the program, he said. In addition, city prosecutors agreed to reduce costs through the duration of this program, which could have saved the city around $70,000 if the council approved the request.

“There are times when we need to take action before a program fails due to funding, and this is one case right now,” Hurst said. “This is just a key program for our city.”

Councilmember Patrick Decker said he would prefer the funds go only to Lynnwood residents.

“I don’t want to spend Lynnwood’s opioid money on individuals coming into the city from outside of Lynnwood,” Decker said. “We should reserve it for the many, many individuals who live in Lynnwood, who are residents here who need those funds and need that help.”

He suggested the state should pay for diversion programs if it wants Lynnwood to serve people from other cities or counties.

“We cannot afford to subsidize the entire state,” he said. “It’s not fair to the people of Lynnwood. We need that [money] for the city of Lynnwood.”

Hurst, however, didn’t share Decker’s confidence in the lifespan of LEAD.

“I would not be so confident that LEAD is going to survive forever,” he said. “They’ve already lost a third of their funding through the state.”

Hurst added that the LEAD program aligns with city priorities, such as addressing retail theft and providing treatment to people experiencing substance use issues – another reason to support the program.

“It just floors me to have resistance,” he said.

In other business the council held three public hearings on the following items: The Unified Development Code, the City Center + Alderwood Subarea Plan, and amendments to the city’s 2025 Comprehensive Plan. Lynnwood residents and other community members – including business owners, landlords and contractors – shared their opinions and concerns about the code with the council Monday.

The city council is scheduled to adopt a new Unified Development Code (UDC) by June 30. The UDC, is a state-mandated, all-encompassing code that consolidates and clarifies the city’s development and permitting regulations. City staff have been in the process of building the code for years, researching and briefing the council through the entire process.

If the council doesn’t adopt the plan by the end of the month, it may have to adopt a “model” code created by the state. A draft code can be viewed here.

For years, city staff and administrators have planned for a future City Center area, aimed to be a cohesive, walkable, transit-oriented “downtown” some say Lynnwood currently lacks. City staff are in the final stages of finalizing the City Center + Alderwood Subarea Plan. A draft plan can be found here.

The city council adopted the 2025 Lynnwood Comprehensive plan in January. Per state law, all cities in Washington are required to establish a comprehensive plan that aligns with state standards for growth and development, among other things. City staff presented some minor changes to the plan Monday, mainly text changes and updates to data.

The proposed changes also include annual updates to the City’s Capital Facilities Plan and the Transportation Involvement Program. More information on the amendments can be found here.

Before the hearings, the directors of local nonprofit organization Lynnwood Pride called on the council to change city code to allow a Pride flag to be flown in Wilcox Park.

Parks and Recreation Director Joel Faber denied this request, stating city code only allows the American flag to be hung in city parks. A Pride flag was raised in front of city hall on June 2 and will remain throughout the month. Faber said he wanted to follow the correct administrative and legal processes before allowing the Pride flag to fly in the park.

The city is in the process of “developing a clear policy that creates a clear distinction of what is allowed at our parks compared to our city facilities,” city spokesperson Nathan MacDonald told Lynnwood Today in an email Thursday.

Despite the denial, Lynnwood Pride went ahead with its predetermined plans and held a flag-raising ceremony at the park June 1.

Ahead of the ceremony, Faber visited the park and notified directors Charlette LeFevre and Philip Lipson that they were not permitted to raise the flag, according to an email to Lynnwood Today from LeFevre and Lipson.

The flag was raised anyway, and the pair said Faber once again said he would remove the flag.

The directors are now calling for Faber to resign, and declared their intent to file an official complaint through the city.

Mayor Christine Frizzell backed up Faber’s decision at Monday’s meeting, stating the city supports the LGBTQ+ community, but won’t permit any additional flags until the city code changes.

A full recording of the meeting can be found on the city’s website.

