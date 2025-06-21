Lynnwood council discusses housing affordability, formation of youth council at special meeting

The Lynnwood City Council held a special meeting Wednesday to address key issues such as housing affordability and discuss a potential Lynnwood Youth Council that councilmembers and city staff are working to create.

Housing affordability

The meeting began with a presentation on housing in Lynnwood and Snohomish County, made by Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO)’s incoming CEO Lori Olsen and Program Manager Chris Collier.

Olsen highlighted the need for affordable housing in Snohomish County. She said that in 2007, she worked on a housing plan that estimated the county would need about 17,000 affordable housing units by 2017. The current need is in the 60,000 to 80,000 range, Collier said.

Building affordable housing is expensive; Olsen estimated the cost for a new project in Lynnwood to cost around $550,000 to $650,000. Additionally, rent is capped in affordable housing, limiting what developers can build. This often results in the need for a “gap funder,” Olsen said.

“Fortunately, in the state of Washington we have a lot of gap funders,” she said, but “not necessarily in Snohomish County.”

Luckily, the state Legislature’s newly passed capital budget includes around $600 million in gap funding to be used for affordable housing projects, Olsen said.

“HASCO is keenly interested in applying for and securing some of those dollars,” she said. The organization will try to find money for Lynnwood’s 200th Street project, she said, but added they’re capped at $5 million per project.

Another thing contributing to a shortage of affordable housing is the complexity that comes with having multiple funding sources. For example, some projects receive money from both federal and state governments, each with different priorities on how the money is to be spent.

“It does add complexity and it does add cost because you’re having to follow the rigor of all the regulatory compliance,” Olsen said.

Olsen also noted that local governments can’t afford project failures, which leads to elected officials prioritizing conservative, risk-averse development. This can limit investment innovative housing methods such as modular or shipping container homes.

Jurisdictions, however, have some flexibility in creating development law to allow quicker completion of affordable housing projects, Olsen said.

The City of Seattle, for example, eliminated the design-review phase for affordable housing projects, treating it as an “emergency issue.” She suggested the council find ways to satisfy the regulations and then allow the development to occur.”

There are many factors contributing to the housing affordability crisis, she said. For example, an influx of high-earning tech workers moving to the area are now competing with the average Lynnwood worker who earns $46,000 annually. High interest rates and market risks can also deter developers, pushing more people into the rental market, she said.

The housing affordability crisis affects everyone, Olsen said, which is why HASCO is shifting its strategy to include subsidies for “everyone,” and not just people with “extremely low” incomes.

Youth Council Update

Councilmember Derica Escamilla and Council Vice President Josh Binda gave the council a status update on their Youth Council initiative.

Escamilla introduced the idea to the council in 2024, and she received the go-ahead to continue the project. The council even approved $10,000 in the 2025 budget for the group.

The group is intended to be a mix of adult “stakeholders” and mentors and local youth. A task group of local leaders who work with youth drafted the group’s mission statement to “empower young leaders with a voice in their community, fostering belonging, equity, and purpose through leadership, civic engagement, and collaboration.” The purpose includes representation and advocacy, leadership and growth, community engagement and empowerment.

Now, the question at hand is whether the youth council should exist as an official, fully commissioned city board or as a city program. If it were an official board, it would have to comply with state public meeting and public record laws, which could cause issues considering the board would be made up of minors.

Brandon Elliot, a student at the University of Washington and former chair of the Lakewood City Youth Council, spoke in favor of a fully commissioned youth board. He talked about the invaluable lessons he learned from serving on the youth council and how it’s helped him through college and professional life post-high school.

“The youth council being a commission gives the opportunity for [youth] to learn about the civic process as well as municipal operations,” Elliot said.

Youth are already leading student clubs and organizations at school, he said, where they learn how to write agendas and organize meetings. “I think they’re more than capable of taking on the merit that a commission deserves, and that means following OPMA (Open Public Meetings Act),” he said.

City Clerk Luke Lonnie said an official advisory body (a board or commission) is required to make all documents associated with city business public, such as emails, texts, meeting notes and official documents. This also requires advanced notice, open access and record of meeting minutes, and applies when a quorum is present and city business is discussed.

A city program, on the other hand, could be run through a department such as parks and recreation. This would mean the group would have more protected records and would be “a little less formal” than an official board or commission, Lonnie said.

Running the youth board as a city program offers “a lot more flexibility than the rigidity that comes from a board or commission,” Parks and Recreation Director Joel Faber said. This potentially allows for a “less intimidating” interview process and broader inclusion of diverse youth voices beyond students who come from more stable backgrounds and are already involved in programs and organizations in their schools and communities.

Faber also said any adults working with youth programs in his department must pass a background check, a practice that would extend to the youth council regardless of its final structure.

“The best and easiest way to get that done [is to] make it a program and we can start in September,” Faber said.

Councilmembers debated the “prestige” factor of a formal commission versus a program, with Council Vice President Binda stating that youth “want to learn OPMA. They want to learn local governance. They want to feel like they’re participating in a way that we participate.”

Councilmember David Parshall countered, saying youth “don’t have to be a commission to learn about OPMA rules.” Whether the council listens to the youth group “depends on the people sitting around this table,” regardless of its title,” he said.

The initial launch for the program was aimed for September, but that timeline is no longer feasible. Regardless of the chosen structure, the group probably won’t launch until January.

The council is set to vote on whether to establish the board as an official board or as a program at a future meeting, but an exact date wasn’t set.

If the council votes for a commission, a subsequent vote will be required to establish a draft ordinance. A draft ordinance has already been prepared to tailor regulations for this specific youth commission, indicating a readiness to address nuances like term lengths and other procedures. If the council opts for a program, a formal ordinance might not be needed, but a document outlining its direction and procedures would still be necessary.

