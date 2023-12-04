Lynnwood council discusses mid-biennial budget amendments

The Lynnwood City Council last week held a public hearing before its regular Monday business meeting regarding 2023-24 mid-biennial budget amendments.

According to Lynnwood Finance Director Michelle Meyer, mid-biennial budget amendments are made every budget cycle.

“In accordance with state statute, a mid-biennial review is required in the odd-numbered budget year to identify any items that couldn’t have been foreseen or things that need to be cleaned up after budget adoption occurred,” she said during the Nov. 27 meeeting.

These amendments must be adopted by Dec. 31 at the very latest, she said. A lot of the changes to the budget this year will be removing expenditures that the city is no longer making. Additionally, an opioid fund settlement will be added to the budget upon council’s approval, as Meyer said the funding for that expected update was not received until after the current budget was approved in 2022.

Many changes are being made to the general fund, Meyer said. The most notable expenditure that will be added, she said, is to administer a police grant the city received.

“We received a cops grant from the Department of Justice,” she said. “We need to add about $436,000 just for the revenue and expenditures side of that piece, which we will be getting reimbursed (for).”

There will also be a spending increase of about $1.5 million for inmate housing related to the Community Justice Center project. While the building is under construction, the city’s inmates are being housed at other facilities, Meyer said. Because the project is behind schedule, those individuals will need to stay in out-of-town jails for a longer period of time.

In addition, “Liability and property insurance went up significantly, far exceeding anyone’s expectations and far exceeding our budget authority that was allocated,” Meyer said. That net impact to the general fund will be roughly another $1 million.

A previous labor contract with the fire marshal will also require more funds, the finance director said. The final amount of the contract had not been worked out before the budget was approved, and the bill will require an estimated $425,000 extra to be paid in full.

The good news is, many of these increased fees can be paid from sales tax revenue from this year’s third quarter — totaling about $3 million, she said.

Not many Lynnwood residents spoke during the public comment section of the hearing, but former councilmember Ted Hikel advised councilmembers that there were many areas where they could cut the budget to save taxpayer dollars. He urged the council to sit down and have a long look at the budget and decipher what is worth keeping and what could be eliminated.

“So what are you going to cut?” he asked. “Or are you going to do what so many governments do? ‘Let’s just raise more taxes.’ Not a good plan for the city.”

