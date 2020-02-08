Lynnwood council discusses proposed city hall message board, reviews Community Justice Center designs

As the Lynnwood City Council deliberates ways to keep the community informed, councilmembers Monday night weighed the pros and cons of installing a changeable message sign in front of Lynnwood City Hall.

At its Feb. 3 work session, the council received its first briefing from city staff regarding a proposed electronic message board aimed at relaying messages to the community. Last year, city staff was tasked with establishing preliminary costs, designs and logistics involved with the proposed sign.

“I think that’s really the ultimate objective — to get more people to come talk to us about what is important to them,” said Councilmember Ian Cotton.

During the discussion, city staff interviewed the council about its plans for the sign, including communication goals and the type of information it would relay to the community.

Council Vice President Shannon Sessions said the sign should be big enough to catch drivers’ attention without being a safety hazard and display as much information for the community as possible. She also suggested that the sign be used by other city agencies to keep the residents informed about events.

“The priority is to be city council focused,” she said. “But also I’m willing to share — particularly because there’s so many cool things the city does that the city council wants to share.”

The proposed sign could also be used to display emergency messages and messages in languages other than English, Sessions added.

Though councilmembers agreed that getting their message out was a priority, not everyone thought installing a sign was the best way to keep the community informed.

Council President Christine Frizzell said that installing a sign on 44th Avenue does not mean that the council’s messages would reach the entire community. Before joining the council, Frizzell said she rarely drove down 44th Avenue, because of the traffic.

“I live on the other side of Highway 99,” she said. “If there was a sign and it was only on 44th (Avenue) I think that would leave a lot of people out.”

Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby said the council should test the idea by using one of the Lynnwood Police Department’s portable signs before spending money on a new sign. She also suggested getting feedback from the residents who live near city hall.

In response to Altamirano-Crosby’s comment, Sessions said the council has used other methods in the past that were unsuccessful, which is why the sign was proposed. She also pointed out that the council has used the police department’s signs in the past and they cannot display long messages.