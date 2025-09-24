Lynnwood council eliminates cannabis ban, hears public opinion on PFD development contract

The Lynnwood City Council on Monday voted to end the city’s decade-long ban on retail cannabis sales and held a public hearing on a development agreement with the Lynnwood Public Facilities District (PFD).

The meeting opened with proclamations recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day (Oct. 13), Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Leadership Day (Oct. 14).

Cannabis

The council voted 5-2 to eliminate Lynnwood’s ban on retail cannabis sales. The city’s four license holders can now begin opening dispensaries inside city limits.

Councilmembers Josh Binda, Nick Coelho, Derica Escamilla, George Hurst and Robert Leutwyler supported the ordinance. Patrick Decker and David Parshall opposed it.

City Planning Manager Karl Almgren said after publishing the amendments councilmembers made to the motion Monday, license holders can begin applying for permits as early as next week.

Councilmember Decker said dispensaries could harm Lynnwood’s image, citing security issues he has seen at Seattle shops.

“I am not convinced there is enough goodness brought to the community by these stores that would in any way change my vote,” he said.

Councilmember Parshall said he worried about the effects of high-potency cannabis and opposed “expanding for-profit addiction.”

Councilmember Escamilla said lifting the ban makes Lynnwood “business-friendly. She and Councilmember Coelho argued that cannabis is tightly regulated.

“No one in this chamber is promoting cannabis for the youth,” he said. “This is one of the most-well regulated industries out there. They have the best compliance rates. Alcohol gets into the hands of kids more easily than cannabis.”

Read more about the ordinance and the history of cannabis in Lynnwood here.

Public hearing

The council also heard testimony on a proposed agreement with the PFD to build two new roads for The District, a redevelopment of the event center campus. The project includes mixed-use housing, retail, green space, a hotel and expanded event facilities.

Under the 15-year deal, the city would oversee construction of an extension of 194th Street and a new 38th Avenue, funded through the tax increment financing program. About $10 million of the $24 million generated would go toward the roadwork.

Residents raised concerns about noise, parking and financial liability, while supporters said the project would boost tourism, expand community amenities and bring more housing.

In other business, the council appointed Cory Palmer to the city’s History and Heritage Board. Palmer, who studied archaeology, moved from the east coast to Lynnwood four years ago with his wife, a Lynnwood native.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.