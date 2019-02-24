Lynnwood Council Feb. 25 to consider funding for Rodeo Inn purchase, honor police award recipients

The Lynnwood City Council at its Feb. 25 business meeting will vote on a measure to fund the future purchase of the Rodeo Inn Motel, with the goal of repurposing it into housing for homeless Edmonds School District students and their families.–

The city council is also scheduled to vote on whether to adopt an ordinance approving the franchise agreement between the city and Verizon Wireless for operation of communication transmission facilities within the city’s right of ways.

Other items on the agenda include:

– Approval of the city’s 2019 salary schedule.

– Approval of the addition of a human resources safety officer and a procurement specialist to the Administration Services Department. The funding for the positions was approved in the 2019-2020 biennium budget

– Recognition of the Lynnwood Police Department employees who demonstrated exemplary service to the community in 2018.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers, Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. To see the full city council agenda, click here.