Lynnwood council hears lessons learned from students on Japan trip; receives budget reports

Students from the Edmonds School District who recently returned from a trip to Japan came before the Lynnwood City Council at Monday night’s meeting to share what their experiences in the country were like and what they learned.

The trip was sponsored by the Kakehashi Project, a Japanese government initiative to encourage tourism and friendship ties between Japan and the U.S., and provide students with the opportunity to learn about Japanese economy, society, history and culture. Twenty-three of the 72 students who submitted essays explaining their community service background and why they wanted to go to Japan were selected for the trip.

“Our goal was to try as best as we could each high school in the school district had representation,” said City Council President Benjamin Goodwin, who chaperoned the students on the trip.

Kai Decker, a Lynnwood High School student, said he has begun to incorporate what he learned on the trip into his life back in the U.S.

“I believe just understanding and being more aware of different cultural aspects and trying to be an example of what we have learned will make a huge difference,” he said.

Decker said he and others from the trip are hoping to establish a sister city enabling the potential for more exchange trips in Japan –and they are willing to help the Kakehashi Project do so.

In addition to exploring everything from the local cuisine to the booming video game culture that the cities of Tokyo and Sapporo had to offer, one of the students’ highlights on the trip was exploring high school life in another country.

“In general, the Japanese are more invested in education,” Decker said. “Education in Japan is the primary and central focus of a lot of the youth over there.”

Mikaela Williams, a Lynnwood High School student, said visiting a school in another country taught her there are few differences between people of different cultures.

“Once you get past the language barrier, we’re all just people,” she said. “It was amazing to see that, just that recognition of humanity throughout the world has changed how I view other countries and changed how I view us.”

Also on the meeting’s agenda was the first of the city’s department 2019-2020 budget presentations, beginning with the city’s Executive, Administrative and Legal Services and Legislative Departments

The proposed Executive Department’s budget is $1,883,523 for the 2019-2020 biennium, which includes five employees. The budget proposes that one of those — the Intergovernmental Relations Liaison — be increased from a part-time to a full-time position. Art Ceniza, an administrator in the mayor’s office, said the position will help with the city’s growing number of projects and the budget increase would fund the position’s salary and benefits.

City Finance Director Sonja Springer said the salaries and benefits of all the proposed positions are projected using a conservative cost-of-living increase based on uncertainty.

“We don’t know what those health care benefits are going to be in 2020,” she said. “That’s the big driver of benefits; the health care cost.”

Administrative Services, responsible for handling the city’s bills and paying city employees, proposed a budget of $7,654,752. To help with the department’s accounting, Springer said the department plans to implement two new MUNIS Financial Management software modules — the grants module, to help track grants; and the employee travel and expense module. Springer said the Administrative Services Department is hoping to add two new positions: procurement card technician and a permanent public records position. The latter, which has been a temporary position, has helped the city improve its response to public records requests.

The Legal Department, which provides legal services for the city, proposed a budget of $3,348, 654, which would cover establishing an in-house city attorney. Corbitt Loch, senior-manager of strategic planning, said having an in-house city attorney could provide centralized management of all the city’s attorneys and ensuring all the city’s interests are covered. The city currently has a contract with three firms that provide the city with legal services and the 2019-2020 budget would include a $67,420 decrease from the 2018-2019 budget.

“It’s an opportunity for enhancement to our services and our effectiveness,” he said.

The Legislative Department, which works to provide city council and its administration with support and engages in community outreach, proposed a $875,395 budget, a decrease of $26,867 from the 2017-2018 budget.

Mayor Nicola Smith noted that the city was awarded the distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for its 2017-2018 budget. “I can tell you we are shooting for that again with this budget,” she said.

The city also won the GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement (CAFR) Award for the 2017-2018 budget.

