Lynnwood council interviews candidates for open Public Facilities District spot

1 of 2

The Lynnwood City Council Monday night interviewed two candidates who applied for appointment to the city’s Public Facilities District (PFD) Board of Directors. The PFD oversees the acquisition, construction, maintenance and finance of the city’s center, a region stretching from Alderwood Mall to the Transit Center.

The current term for Position 1 Boardmember Andy Olsen expires Oct. 22, and Olsen has decided not to seek reappointment

The council first interviewed Jim Morino, president of Acura of Lynnwood. When Councilmember George Hurst asked Morino what he would change about the city’s Convention Center, Morino replied, to laughter: “It’s kind of selfish, I’d make bigger doors so we could have car shows inside it.”

Joking aside, Morino noted he would like to see more civic buildings in the city center, including a performing arts center and a youth and education building. He said he feels he can bring a history of turning controversy into opportunity to the position, and noted experience working with diverse stakeholders to find resolutions that address all their needs.

The council then interviewed Taylor Nordby, vice president at MII Properties, an international holding company owned by her family with assets in the western United States and Japan. Her recommendation was written by Daniel Mathews, vice president at Kidder Mathews, the largest independent commercial real estate firm on the West Coast. Mathews has been a broker to MII Properties and Nordby’s family for over 15 years, and wrote he worked directly with the assets Nordby manages in Lynnwood, Lake City and Maltby.

When Councilmember Shannon Sessions asked Nordby how she heard about the position, Nordby mentioned communicating to Mathews and her boss, Frank Michiel, that she had a desire get more involved with property in Lynnwood. Sometime later, Michiel sent Nordby an electronic link to the position and suggested she apply.

Following the meeting, Council President Benjamin Goodwin was asked if he perceived any conflict of interest in appointing Nordby, given that a resolution adopted by the PFD Board in March 2005 recommends that to avoid such conflicts, “no Board member should be affiliated with any specific hotel within the business area of the Lynnwood Convention Center.”

At present, there is a six-story Hilton Garden Inn under construction in Lynnwood next to I-5, a stone’s throw from the convention center. The property is currently being managed by First Western Properties, a firm with a history of working closely with Kidder Mathews on joint projects.

“It is research I will go and do,” Goodwin said regarding any possible connection between Nordby and the nearby hotel. “That would be a concern I would bring up in a (council) work session.”

First Western Properties was created 40 years ago to sell assets constructed by First Western Development. Presently, Dan Mathews lists First Western Development as a select client. At this time, the extent of Nordby’s affiliation with the Hilton or any future hotels within the business area of the Convention Center is unclear.

Kevin McNulty, a managing principal with First Western, manages the Lake Union Building that Kidder Mathews actively leases out of. He said in a phone interview Tuesday morning that the firm sometimes manages properties that Kidder Mathews is actively selling, and vice versa. “It’s common to switch roles,” he said, but as for any plans for First Western to share interest in the Lynnwood Hilton Garden Inn with Kidder Mathews, “that I’m not sure of,” he added.

Next steps are for the council to review the candidates’ qualifications and decide on a final choice for the open position.

Also at Monday night’s meeting, the council:

– Discussed moving the city employee’s health benefits from Premera back to the Association of Washington Cities. Councilmembers mentioned Premera’s higher deductible and frustrating “gatekeeper” provisions as being catalysts for the decision.

– Reviewed the first draft of the city’s amended landscape code, which community development staff have been working to consolidate and update. Councilmember Christine Frizzell shared mixed experiences about the effectiveness of root barriers, “I think it would be a beneficial thing to get some education about,” she said.

— By Thomas Fairchild