Lynnwood council July 17 set to discuss zoning, essential public facilities, ARPA funds

At its July 17 work session, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to hear a presentation about planning and zoning, an update on the city’s request to research local management options for substance abuse clinics and five requests for the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

In April, councilmembers placed a six-month moratorium on accepting applications for substance abuse clinics using an emergency ordinance. Officials said it was a temporary measure that would give the city time to develop new laws to manage such facilities in Lynnwood. The council action came after the department received an application for a new clinic following vocal opposition to an opioid treatment facility that opened in January.

The subject was last discussed at a public hearing June 12, when members of the public criticized the action. At the time, Washington State 32nd District Rep. Lauren Davis speculated that the moratorium may not hold due to recently passed state legislation. The legislation, ESB 5536, added opioid treatment centers to the a list of essential public facilities, which cities cannot prevent from opening within their boundaries. Community Planning Manager Karl Almgren is scheduled to discuss the effects this may have on the clinic moratorium.

In addition to that update, Almgren is scheduled to present an “Introduction to Planning & Zoning” to better inform council conversations. The presentation is intended to review items such as land use regulations, zoning districts and Lynnwood’s zoning history.

Later, the council is set to discuss proposals from local nonprofit organizations that are requesting ARPA funding. And the council will meet and interview Sue Phillips, a candidate to fill a vacancy on the Lynnwood Planning Commission.

The July 17 meeting will be at 6 p.m. in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.