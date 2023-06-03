Lynnwood council June 5 set to discuss upcoming public hearing on substance abuse facilities

During its June 5 work session, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to hear a proposal from the police department to fund a gun buyback event and an update on the city’s emergency moratorium on accepting applications for opioid treatment facilities. In addition, the council is set to receive an update from South County Fire and a request to modify a street’s name.

The Lynnwood Police Department is requesting $15,000 dollars in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding to host a gun buyback for city residents. The event is designed to lower gun violence in the community, including suicides and accidental injuries, and to raise awareness about gun violence.

In April 2023, the council enacted an emergency ordinance that prevented new opioid treatment facilities from opening in Lynnwood. According to officials, the six month moratorium on accepting applications was a temporary measure to give the city time to develop new laws to manage opioid treatment facilities in Lynnwood. The council action came after the department received an application for a new clinic following vocal opposition to an opioid treatment facility that opened in January.

The emergency ordinance requires that the council host a public hearing, which is scheduled for June 12. Community Planning Manager Karl Almgren is scheduled to brief the council on the upcoming public hearing and provide context for the ordinance now that new state legislation –to become effective in October – has labeled opioid treatment facilities as essential public facilities.

In addition, Public Works Director Bill Franz is scheduled to request that the council rename a small frontage road off 196th Street Southwest as “196th Place Southwest.” Three local businesses near the old 196th Bridge at Wilcox Park have reported that the name causes confusion.

Finally, South County Fire is scheduled to present a general update on its operations and the regional fire authority.

The June 5 meeting will be in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers located at 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.