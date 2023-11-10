Lynnwood council learns status of biennial budget, discusses HASCO redevelopment

During its work session Nov. 6, the Lynnwood City Council heard updates on several annual items, including a briefing on the biennial budget, property evaluations, requests for changes to the salary schedule and the ParksLove project

It also learned more about a request from the Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO) pertaining to a redevelopment project.

In June, the council voted to allow city staff to research a request from HASCO to rezone a location at 5710 and 5714 200th Street Southwest from medium-density multi-family zone to a high-density multi-family zone as part of a redevelopment project.

Plans call for redeveloping two current apartment complexes — Timberglen and Pinewood Apartments — into a single complex with more units. The Timberglen and Pinewood complexes contain 57 units and the new property would contain up to 110.

Previously, some councilmembers and current residents of the complexes stated concerns about a repeat of the Whispering Pines redevelopment, which displaced several renters in 2021.

HASCO representatives spoke about programs it planned to use to support renters in finding new places to live, including reimbursements for moving costs. Councilmember Patrick Decker said he was worried about negative impacts to current residents.

According to Senior Planner Catherine Kato, public comments from a planning commission meeting last month were largely positive and public opinion on the project has shifted toward approval.

At that Oct. 26 meeting, HASCO representatives reported on their displacement prevention efforts: 23 of 57 residents within the complexes have been successfully relocated.

After receiving this report, Councilmember George Hurst said he believed the project was a great opportunity to create more housing.

Community Planning Manager Karl Almgren clarified that the current item on the table for council consideration was the rezone itself — not an approval for the redevelopment and construction of a new building.

Councilmember Jim Smith asked about parking availability and traffic levels in the area. Almgren said that HASCO would be required to pay a transportation impact fee, which funds traffic improvements and maintenance across the city. Further, the housing authority will provide the city with a traffic study to identify “deficiencies” in the area.

“What I’m hearing you say is they’ll be doing a study.” Smith said. “They’ll hire some people to do the study which, if they’re paying the money, it’s kind of like ‘well, we’ll hire somebody as long as they say the things that we want to say.’ I’ve seen that in politics way too often and so, how are we going to take that information and to be really able to evaluate it?”

“So one of the things that we do, depending on the application, is we provide them the traffic counts,” said Almgren, who specified that Lynnwood departments provide applicants with the baseline data to do an analysis but added that the city consults with traffic consultants to confirm information.

“We really thrive in a ‘trust, but verify’ where, in good faith, we support applications that come through but we also make sure that they are not influenced by who’s writing the checks but they are factual,” Almgren said.

Human Resources Director Annie Vanderkooy presented on proposed changes to the 2024 draft salary schedule.

The first request was that the court administrator position receive a salary range reclassification to a higher tier of pay, which would raise the position’s cost to the city by approximately $30,000 annually.

The second main request came from the Lynnwood Police Department, which asked the council to consider adding a crime analyst position.

Hurst asked that the requestors provide additional information, such as the salary, job description, expectations for the position and measures by which the impact of the position can be evaluated. Vanderkooy said that the salary could range from $96,000-106,000 but that cost to the city, including benefits, would be about $129,000-147,000.

Lynnwood Police Chief Cole Langdon said that the actual net budget impact to add this position would be $25,000-$31,000 because the state would be assuming background-check work, a labor-intensive activity that Lynnwood police will no longer have to complete in 2024.

“This is really the absorption of one position,” Langdon said, adding that the department had a deficiency in its control of data and was using this as an opportunity to fix it.

Deputy Director Sarah Olson of the parks, recreation and cultural arts department presented its final draft of the ParksLove Project, a comprehensive park and trail capital plan designed to improve accessibility and promote equity in Lynnwood’s parks.

The 12- to 18-year plan sports dozens of planned improvements, which are priority-ranked to identify parks with a high equity need.

It was stated that not every item on the list would result in an actualized project, as plans would vary depending on funding and other factors. The overview summarized the project’s decision-making process, its public outreach efforts, the next steps and methodology.

Hurst thanked Senior Park Planner Monica Thompson for her work in acquiring grants for the city’s park projects. The next step for the program will be a council vote for adoption.

Decker asked what would occur if the council did not vote on the project by the Dec. 11 deadline. Olson replied that the timeline’s major driver was that the project consultant’s contract would expire at the end of the year and that they are trying to wrap up the program now that grant funding is “done.

In other business, Finance Director Michelle Meyer went through a mid-biennial budget review, a regular update used to modify the 2023-2024 budget for significant items that could not have been anticipated when the biennial budget was adopted at the end of 2022. A list of changes can be found here.

Of particular note were two opioid settlement payments totaling $140,000 that Lynnwood received as part of a class-action lawsuit, reclaimed funds from several different accounts, a $3 million increase in sales tax revenue and a significant rate increase for Lynnwood’s liability and property insurance.

The amounts budgeted in multiple funds for liability and property insurance are significantly lower than the amount needed to cover the actual costs for 2023, and estimated costs for 2024 nearly triples Lynnwood’s premium.

In total, the rate increases will cost the city approximately $1.5 million for the years of 2023 and 2024. Meyer added that this was not a Lynnwood-specific phenomena and that many cities are facing this issue.

Additionally, construction on the Community Justice Center will not be completed in 2023, so a budget amendment to allocate $1.5 million in additional funding for contract jail housing will be necessary.

Decker said that many of the items being discussed were previously considered and questioned during finance committee meetings, so he wanted to ensure listeners were aware that those discussions had occurred.

Meyer continued with a presentation on the upcoming property tax levy. During a preliminary assessment for 2024, Snohomish County valued Lynnwood’s property as $10.5 billion, a $100 million increase from the previous $10.4 billion valuation. The increase reflects value from new construction.

The property tax will change from 2023’s $0.43 per $1,000 of Assessed Valuation to an estimated $0.53 per $1,000 of Assessed Valuation, the same as 2022.

The council also interviewed Freddy Vega, an applicant for Position 3 on the Lynnwood Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission. There will be a public hearing on the property tax levy during the next business meeting Nov. 13.

— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis