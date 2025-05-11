Lynnwood council May 12 to discuss proposed policy clarifying elected official residency requirements 

The Lynnwood City Council is set to rehash its debate on councilmember residency requirements, after a discussion at last week’s meeting was postponed. Councilmember Patrick Decker requested the discussion, in light of questions regarding whether Council Vice President Josh Binda lives in Lynnwood.

May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, and the council is scheduled to issue a proclamation on the matter at Monday’s meeting. This is to be accompanied by proclamations for Older Americans Month and Memorial Day, which is May 26.

Decker proposed the city council discuss and approve changes to city code to clarify qualifications to hold elected office in Lynnwood.

He suggested the council add a section requiring councilmembers to “continuously” live in city limits for the duration of their term, making an exception for “cases of extreme hardship which prevent a councilmember from residing within city limits–” but not to exceed 30 days over the course of a four-year term, city documents say.

Lynnwood residents and councilmembers began to question whether Binda lived in the city after his October 2023 eviction, coupled with an Everett address he used on financial and federal candidacy documents. Furthermore, the Snohomish County Auditor’s office deemed Binda’s voter registration “inactive” in December 2024 after the office attempted to verify the Lynnwood address and his registration bounced back in the mail.

Decker’s proposed legislation also adds requirements from state law on holding elected office. Lynnwood’s current city code refers to these qualifications, but doesn’t explicitly list them.

In other business Monday night, the council also will discuss the topic of meeting attendance. Council President Nick Coelho at last week’s meeting proposed the council look into suspending its cap on remote meeting attendance. Councilmembers are allowed to remotely attend three council meetings per year, according to city code.

Multiple councilmembers are approaching this cap, Coelho said last week, usually for work-related reasons or because they were out of town representing the city. He suggested suspending the rule for around 90 days to allow the council time to finalize a new cap on remote attendance.

“Acknowleging that this is a working class council, we have careers, a lot of the time that takes us away from the body,” Coelho said. “I have not noticed any abuse of remote attendance.”

