Lynnwood council meeting to be held on Tuesday due to MLK Jr. Day

The Lynnwood City Council is moving its regular Monday meeting to Tuesday this week in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here’s what’s on the council agenda this week:

After jam-packed agendas and big decisions at the last few council meetings, the council is set to buckle down and talk about budgets, calendars and other housekeeping matters this week.

First on the docket is a council interview with Brian Pouch, an applicant for the vacant Position 8 seat on the Tourism Advisory Committee.

The seat has been vacant since the pandemic. Pouch believes his problem-solving skills and passion for Lynnwood qualifies him for the role. Mayor Christine Frizell previously interviewed Pouch and recommended him to serve in the position, according to city documents.

Newly elected Council President Nick Coelho will then brief his fellow councilmembers on the roles and responsibilities of the elected and liaison positions selected last week.

The council is also scheduled to:

– Discuss its plans to attend and interact with community members at upcoming city events this year.

– Adopt the 2025 Finance Committee meeting calendar,

– Receive an update on the formation of a potential city Youth Board.

The full agenda can be found on the city’s website.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Lynnwood City Council Chambers: 19100 44th Ave. W. Those interested can also watch the meeting online via Zoom.