Lynnwood council Nov. 20 to hold public hearing on 2024 property tax levy

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Nov. 20, meeting will begin with a public hearing regarding the 2024 property tax levy. This hearing will begin at 6 p.m. and the regularly scheduled meeting will begin after the public hearing is adjourned.

After the public hearing, the council is set to hear the city’s 2024 salary schedule and ordinance for all its employees. Councilmembers are also expected to meet Kalen Knowles, an arts commission applicant.

In addition, a presentation will be given on the new Community Justice and Recovery Center updates. While efforts at partnering with other community-based health entities were unsuccessful following the Community Health Center of Snohomish County’s decision to not provide direct medical services in the jail, a new vendor has been identified who is willing to work in the center.

The council will also consider an ordinance for Development and Business Services fee schedule amendments. The proposed updates to the DBS fees will achieve full cost recovery and are expected to be implemented in January.

The Nov. 20 meeting will be held in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.