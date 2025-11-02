Lynnwood Council Nov. 3 to discuss farmers market, property tax levy amount

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to hold a work session Nov. 3 to discuss a payment increase for the City’s contracted prosecuting attorneys, a proposal for a new farmers market at the light rail station and certify its 2026 property tax levy.

Prosecuting attorney contract

The Council will review a request to increase the City’s payment to Zachor, Stock & Krepps, the firm on contract to provide the City’s prosecuting attorney service. Due to heightened caseloads and activity within the Lynnwood Municipal Court, the firm anticipates needing to add one attorney in 2026.

This need is driven by several institutional stressors, including the 2022 launch of the Lynnwood Police Department’s body-worn camera program, the county prosecutor’s decision in January 2024 to push more severe cases into the municipal court system and the opening of the Lynnwood Municipal Court’s second courtroom in June 2025. The firm is also preparing for new State Supreme Court case load standards starting in January 2026.

The proposal calls for increasing the city’s monthly payment to Zachor, Stock & Krepps from $56,040 to $67,468. If approved, a budget amendment of $111,100 would be required to fund the new contract within the prosecution budget.

Farmers Market Proposal

City Council President Nick Coelho and Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Frank Percival will present a proposal for establishing a permanent Lynnwood Farmers Market at the Lynnwood City Center light rail station.

Community interest in a sustainable farmers market has been strong, and the site is considered ideal due to its accessibility via light rail, Community Transit and ample weekend parking. Sound Transit has proposed providing the use of the property at no charge in exchange for sponsorship recognition. The proposed agreement includes access to the station space for up to 10 months per year and discounted advertising on trains and at stations.

To initiate the formal site agreement and advance planning, Sound Transit requires a refundable $5,000 security deposit. Establishing the market is expected to generate economic activity, support local vendors and increase tax revenue for the city, meeting documents say.

Budget and tax discussions

First, the council will conduct a mid-biennial budget review to discuss proposed modifications for significant, unanticipated items in the 2025-2026 biennial budget. Modifications include increases to contracts for prosecution and indigent defense (totaling $351,100), and large fleet replacement charge reductions totaling $1,304,500.

Second, the council will review its 2026 property tax levy before certifying it at the end of the month, as required by state law. This will determine how much the city will levy next year. The city currently has $3.85 million in banked capacity available. If the council used the estimated maximum lawful levy for 2026, which is $11,052,518, it would result in an estimated annual tax increase of $209 for the average home.

Finally, the council will continue reviewing options for 2026 general fund revenue. Options include using the $3.8 million in property tax banked capacity. The Council could also consider increasing the utility tax (it’s currently 6%, and a 4% increase on certain utilities could generate an estimated $1.9 million annually) and adjusting business license and development service charges, which could potentially increase revenue up to $750,000 for permitting fees alone.

Public hearings for both the mid-biennial budget review and the property tax levy are scheduled for the subsequent business meeting on Nov. 10.

View the meeting agenda here.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 3 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

