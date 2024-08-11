Lynnwood council receives staff update on annual priorities

At the Lynnwood City Council’s Aug. 5 work session, staff provided an overview of what their respective departments were doing to support the council’s stated priorities for 2024. Each year, councilmembers identify a series of priorities and, as the year has passed its halfway point, city administrators invited staff to talk about the implementation and response to those priorities. Due to the sheer volume of information to be presented, councilmembers were asked to send questions and requests for clarification over email after the meeting concluded.

The 2024 priorities are as follows:

Public Safety Housing Action Plan Annexation Park Expansion/Improvements Health and Mental Services Youth Civic Engagement

The Lynnwood Police Department was first to speak on its initiatives to improve public safety. Speaking about the department’s extensive efforts to reach proper staffing levels, Chief Cole Langdon said that although recruitment was challenging, the department has widened its net by attending community events -– even those in other areas, like Edmonds or Everett.

Of the 300-plus applicants Lynnwood invited to apply for officer positions, over 150 had applied. In 2024 alone, the department hired seven new police officers and two custody officers and filled four other positions within the department. Five police officer vacancies and eight custody officer positions are still open.

Attending events and participating in other public outreach campaigns, such as Cops and Kids and National Night Out, has allowed the department to deepen its bonds with residents and younger members of the community, Langdon said.

Regarding health and mental health services, the police department contacted Snohomish County’s Human Services Department in an effort to fill a social worker position that was suddenly cut by Compass Health in May. While the contract has not been finalized yet, Snohomish County understands the urgent need for a social worker and has offered to provide one experienced worker as a placeholder until the end of the year, Langdon explained. Just like the previous agreement with Compass Health, the social worker will provide mental health services in the cities of Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

Lynnwood’s Department of Human Services was represented by Human Services Coordinator Kyle Ward, who spoke briefly on current initiatives and city partners. Once per month, the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services deploys a mobile unit to Lynnwood Library and assists community members by offering services like nutrition assistance and Medicaid enrollment. Ward said that at least 80 people have been able to enroll at the mobile offices. Other nonprofits and organizations attend these and similar events and share health information, connect with veterans and refugees, and disburse naloxone (also known as Narcan), a drug used to prevent opioid overdoses. Another program that is set to begin next month will provide no-cost veterinary services. Ward said that he will be returning in a future meeting to give a more complete review of what the department is doing.

Lynnwood’s Public Works Department reviewed its work in maintaining Lynnwood’s roads and sidewalks. While the department has gone in depth at recent council meetings about generalized upkeep and maintenance, Monday’s meeting gave Public Works Operations and Maintenance Manager Jared Bond a chance to speak about other safety programs, like its robust response to frozen and snowy roads. Bond said that Lynnwood’s response to snow is being used as an example by other cities who must also handle adverse wintertime weather.

Community Planning Manager Karl Almgren gave a broad overview of planning strategies, annexation and work that is being done to develop Lynnwood’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan on behalf of Lynnwood’s Business and Development Services. The plan is a document intended to guide Lynnwood’s growth for the next 20 years and, by its nature, already encompasses most council priorities. Almgren provided examples of strategies taken to increase housing supply, such as partnering with housing providers, making plans to revise the Multifamily Tax Exemption Program and doing a complete rework of Lynnwood’s zoning regulations to make them easier to understand and process.

Almgren also provided a map of areas under consideration for annexation into the City of Lynnwood. Within the zones under consideration, some areas are considered more or less “desirable” due to their potentially high costs of service.

The Lynnwood Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department was represented by a variety of speakers as they took turns addressing individual council priorities. Regarding public safety, Parks Superintendent Eric Peterson said that the parks team had been addressing graffiti efficiently by making full use of the two workers funded by an American Rescue Plan Act allocation last year. Gang-affiliated graffiti is a recurring nuisance because repeat offenders often tag the same areas successively. Fireworks from the Fourth of July heavily damaged areas in some Lynnwood parks and required significant labor to fix.

Senior Park Planner Monica Thompson spoke about efforts the department is making to evaluate the ethos of “parks level of service.” Traditionally, park managers use a methodology that compares the number of people to the amount of land — Lynnwood’s minimum ratio is 3.5 acres per 1,000 residents. While this methodology is widely used and easy to understand, it fails to consider accessibility, quality or how the parks are used. Thompson explained that planners are considering other metrics within their self-analysis:

– Access to a park by distance from residents. The aim with this metric is getting more residents within a 10-minute walk of a park.

– Investment per capita. To ensure parks are maintained and continue to serve residents, planners aim to evaluate how much is being invested into parks per person.

-Amenities per capita. This methodology focuses on analyzing which amenities and features are available to people. For example, does the park have outdoor exercise equipment? Is there an area for sports?

Using these methods and the extensive research done to form the ParksLove plan, staff want to provide a quality experience for all Lynnwood residents as the population continues to grow, she said. Their “balanced” approach uses the aforementioned methods to evaluate park conditions, park distribution, quality of experience and demand for service/amenities.

Thompson then provided an overview of park improvements and major projects – all of which are prescribed within the ParksLove plan.

Interim Recreation Superintendent Kelly Schudde spoke about the department’s efforts to engage youth. Swim lessons, athletics/sports and youth camps/programs are a massive source of engagement for youth of all ages, she said. Summer camp program Kamp Kookamunga draws in 1,400 kids annually. Baseball gets over 30,000 child participants. Parents also bring their kids to events like Halloween Hullabaloo and safety fairs. Some programs focus on teens like TACO teen summer camp, Nightwaves and part-time jobs like camp counselor or junior swim instructor. Preschool programs, such as parent/child dance classes, engage the youngest Lynnwood community members.

City Administrator Julie Moore used the opportunity to talk about some other youth engagement activities that the administration supports. The Mayor’s Challenge gives elementary- to high school-age students/groups of students the opportunity to develop solutions for real-life problems that Lynnwood faces. Field trips to City Hall and classroom visits further deepen the connection with Lynnwood students. There are also internship and mentorship opportunities across all city departments, which allow kids to get practical experience in the working world and learn more about civics.

Of note, Councilmember David Parshall was absent from the Monday meeting because he was on vacation.

–By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis