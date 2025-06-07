Lynnwood Council seeks public opinion on three crucial city plans at June 9 meeting

Three public hearings on key city plans and regulations are scheduled for the Lynnwood City Council meeting June 9. Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting and sign up to provide input on the city’s Unified Development Code, the City Center + Alderwood Subarea Plan, and amendments to Lynnwood’s Comprehensive Plan before the council is scheduled to vote on these matters in the coming weeks.

The first public hearing on Monday’s agenda relates to the city’s Unified Development Code (UDC) – an all-encompassing code set to consolidate and clarify the city’s development and permitting regulations. City staff have been in the process of building the code for years, researching and briefing the council along the entire process.

Residents now have the chance to review this proposed code and provide feedback before the council votes on adoption — scheduled to occur before June 30. A draft code can be viewed here.

For years, city staff and administrators have planned for a future City Center area, aimed to be a cohesive, walkable, transit oriented “downtown” some say Lynnwood currently lacks. City staff are in the final stages of finalizing the City Center + Alderwood Subarea Plan. Residents can also view and weigh in on the plan at Monday’s meeting before the council is scheduled to vote whether to adopt it. A draft plan can be found here.

City staff are also scheduled to present a list of proposed amendments to Lynnwood’s 2025 Comprehensive Plan. The proposed changes include minor text changes, data updates, information on annexations and the addition of the City Center + Alderwood Subarea Plan if the council approves it. Additionally, the proposed changes include annual updates to the Capital Facilities Plan and the Transportation Involvement Program. More information on the proposed amendments can be found here.

For business items, the council is set to further discuss the possibility of allocating city funds to continue supporting a law enforcement diversion program used by Lynnwood police to deter people from substance use and repeated time in jail.

The WAORCA Diversion Program initially secured state grant funding from the state Department of Commerce to operate in Lynnwood and other police departments in Washington through 2025. However, the grant funding is ending prematurely on June 15.

If the council approves, the city will allocate $271,330 from its opioid settlement fund to continue paying Zachor, Stock & Krepps, the city’s prosecuting attorney firm, to run the program through January 2026.

The full meeting agenda can be found on the city’s website.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, June 9 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be live streamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.