Lynnwood council Sept. 21 set to discuss boards and commissions, city code

The Lynnwood City Council is hosting a special work session on Wednesday, Sept. 21 to discuss city property taxes as well as a DBS lease extension.

In addition, the council is expected to discuss various issues regarding the city’s boards and commissions and the Lynnwood Municipal Code (LMC).

The meeting will be in City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood may also be accessed remotely. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda here.