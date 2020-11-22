Lynnwood council set to adopt city’s 2021-22 budget at Nov. 23 business meeting

After months of preparation, the Lynnwood City Council will vote Monday, Nov. 23 on the city’s proposed 2021-22 biennium budget.

Prior to the vote, the council hold a final discussion on the proposal and the impacts the budget’s projected $7 million shortfall will have on the city. Staff were tasked with scouring city department budgets to look for ways to cut costs.

One major area for concern is the city’s parks, recreation and cultural arts department, which suffered substantial reductions in revenues and staffing. Staff are recommending downgrading maintenance levels in city parks, which would mean less-frequent mowing and upkeep, no seasonal lights or flowers, and longer response times for vandalism reports. As a result, the council has asked staff to look for other ways to fund the parks services.

Also during the meeting, the council will vote to adopt an ordinance approving the proposed property tax levy rate for the 2021 year. To support those impacted by the pandemic, staff have recommended a flat property tax of $4.3 million — the same amount levied in 2020. City Finance Director Sonja Springer said the amount equates to a levy rate of approximately 54 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, and she estimates that will translate into a decrease of roughly $2 for the average property taxpayer.

Read more about the proposed 2021 property tax rate and 2021-22 biennium budget in last week’s city council story.

In other business, the council will vote on a proposal to eliminate the city’s citizen salary commission. (See related story here.) And it will decide whether to authorize the mayor to sign a $30.7 million contract with Lake Stevens-based Marshbank Construction Inc., for the 196th Street Southwest Improvement Project.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely at 6 p.m. via Zoom, which can be accessed on the city website. Fore more information, visit the council’s webpage.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.