Lynnwood council set to appoint leadership, liaison positions Jan. 8

At its upcoming business meeting Jan. 8, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to follow up on its previous discussion regarding council leadership and liaison positions. Each year, councilmembers elect a president and vice president to manage the council. The only councilmember to express an interest so far in the president role is George Hurst. Both Councilmembers Julieta Altamirano-Crosby and Josh Binda put their names in the running for council vice president.

After leadership is chosen, the president will assign liaison positions for various boards and commissions that serve Lynnwood. The liaisons are expected to attend and communicate with these bodies.

The Jan. 8 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.