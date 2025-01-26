Lynnwood council set to make major decision Monday on the future of city’s housing

The Lynnwood City Council is set to make decisions crucial to the city’s future at its meeting Monday, potentially changing what housing will look like in Lynnwood for years to come.

Two major decisions are on the agenda:

– Whether to adopt state-mandated STEP housing requirements allowing emergency and transitional housing to be built in all residential zones and zones with hotels.

– And whether to approve updates to the 2024 Imagine Lynnwood Comprehensive Plan, allowing for the creation of new housing zones, adding more housing density.

Although the public hearings for these items happened last week, residents are welcome to share their thoughts with the council during the public comment period of Monday’s meeting.

In response to state requirements passed in 2021, Lynnwood is considering adding a STEP housing ordinance to its city code. STEP housing includes emergency shelters, transitional housing, emergency housing and permanent supportive housing.

If the new law is passed, Lynnwood will be unable to prohibit such housing facilities from being built in residential zones and zones with hotels. If the law isn’t passed, the city could lose its ability to apply for state grants, and in extreme cases, lose the ability to collect sales taxes, City Planner Karl Almgren said at a council meeting earlier this month.

The council is also scheduled to consider an ordinance adopting the 2024 Imagine Lynnwood Comprehensive Plan update. The plan has been in the works since 2021 – a council decision could have the city one step closer to finalizing its code, as mandated by the state.

New zoning designations are proposed in the update: A middle housing residential neighborhood zone, a transit-oriented Alderwood Zone, a new zone consolidating existing multi-family zones and an open space and parks zone.

In other business, the meeting will start with proclamations for both Black History Month and Lunar New Year. The council is also scheduled to decide whether to appoint Brian Pouch to a vacant seat on the city’s Tourism Advisory Commission. Additionally, the council is set to adopt the 2025 city budget calendar and the 2025 Finance Committee meeting calendar.

The full agenda is available on the city’s website.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at Lynnwood City Hall. The meeting will also be livestreamed on Zoom.

