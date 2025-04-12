Lynnwood Council set to vote April 14 on annexation of former Alderwood Middle property

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to vote at its April 14 business meeting whether to move forward with annexation of the former Alderwood Middle School property. The Edmonds School District is in the process of building a new middle school on the site – and district staff believe it would be beneficial for Lynnwood to annex the property so the district can finish construction before the 2028-29 school year.

In February 2024, voters in Edmonds School District approved a measure to move sixth grade up to middle school with seventh and eighth-grade students. However, the district needs to build another school to accommodate the additional students, district Director of Capital Projects Taine Wilson told the council at a previous meeting.

Currently, the site isn’t within Lynnwood’s borders and sits as unincorporated county land. Lynnwood’s development regulations will allow the district to complete construction of the middle school faster, Wilton said, hence the proposal for annexation.

If the council approves, the district’s petition for annexation is set to be reviewed by the Snohomish County Boundary Review board, city planning manager Karl Almgren said at the previous council meeting. If the board approves the petition, the city would hold a public hearing on the matter. The council would then vote whether to approve an ordinance to annex the property.

The council is also set to vote Monday on whether to designate its “Precision Tune” property as surplus and sell the land. The city purchased the half-acre property — site of a former auto repair shop — in 2020 for its 196th Street Southwest improvement project, but did not end up using the land.

Studies into the site found the soil on the property to be contaminated, as it was home to a gas station and later an auto shop for decades. According to city documents, staff recommend the city sell the property, as it would be expensive to clean it for further development.

The council is also set to vote whether to confirm Kresha Green to the city’s Human Services Commission. Green works for YWCA Seattle and helps find housing and services for people experiencing homelessness, according to her application.

A public hearing on the city’s commute trip reduction plan is scheduled for Monday’s meeting. The plan aims to reduce single-rider car commutes in the city, and proposed changes would require employers to offer multiple resources for alternative transportation options.



