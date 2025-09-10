Lynnwood council tightens residency requirements, approves Alderwood Middle annexation

The Lynnwood City Council approved two ordinances at its meeting Monday: the annexation of the old Alderwood Middle School site and adopting an ordinance into city code specifying requirements to hold elected office. The council also heard public input on repealing Lynnwood’s retail cannabis ban.

Kicking off the meeting was a proclamation honoring National Hispanic Heritage Month – from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 – accepted by Karina Gasparin from the Snohomish County Latino Coalition and other community advocates.

Qualifications to hold elected office

The council unanimously approved an ordinance – spearheaded by Councilmember Patrick Decker – specifying requirements around councilmember residency and prohibiting a councilmember from holding another paid elected office.

Residency requirements:

In addition to state requirements, councilmembers must retain active voter registration status throughout their term and sign a yearly affidavit certifying their Lynnwood residence.

The ordinance allows councilmembers to live outside the city for no more than 120 days in times of hardship, upon council approval. This was amended Monday from the initial ordinance allowing for 60 days.

A councilmember must vacate their seat if they fail to comply with these requirements.

View the initial ordinance here.

Dual offices: The ordinance prohibits a councilmember from holding another paid elected position while serving on the council, irrespective of the state’s doctrine of compatible offices. A councilmember must resign from the council before the first day of the other elected office’s term.



These ordinances were preceded by multiple instances earlier this year and tension between councilmembers– highlighting the need to clarify city code on the aforementioned topics. Read more here.

Alderwood Middle School property annexation

The council unanimously adopted an ordinance approving Edmonds School District’s request for the city to annex the former Alderwood Middle School property located at 20000 28th Ave. W.

The property sits along Lynnwood’s borders in unincorporated Snohomish County.

The district said annexation into Lynnwood allows them to speed up permitting and construction for a new middle school, as opposed to going through the county’s permitting processes.

Lynnwood Planning Manager Karl Almgren said annexation poses no significant financial gain or loss for the city. The benefits mainly allow the district to strengthen its partnership with the district, and to benefit Lynnwood residents who will attend the new middle school.

Read more about the annexation and the construction of the new middle school here.

Public hearing on retail cannabis

Community members shared with the council their opinions and concerns regarding retail cannabis before the council is scheduled to vote on whether to overturn the city’s ban Sept. 22.

Commenters offered diverse perspectives on the matter, highlighting concerns over potential mental health impacts of cannabis use, safety and proximity to residential areas and places such as parks, schools, day cares and other places where children gather.

Some also noted the potential dangers of high-potency cannabis on mental and physical health.

Conversely, a representative of two of Lynnwood’s cannabis license holders spoke in favor of overturning the ban with practical requirements. He highlighted the state’s strict cannabis regulations and requirements, noting security measures taken in each store to ensure safe and legal sales.

Additionally, the representative said there are potential economic and public safety advantages, allowing residents to shop where they live, potentially diverting consumers away from illegal markets.

Almgren said a 2019 study from the Everett Police Department found no correlation between crime rates and the presence of retail cannabis stores compared to places selling alcohol.

Learn more about Lynnwood’s cannabis ban here.

View the full meeting agenda here.

A full recording of the meeting is available on the city’s website.

