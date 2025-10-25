Lynnwood Council to consider reserve fund changes to balance deficit Oct. 27

The Lynnwood City Council is set to vote at its Oct. 27 meeting on changes to the City’s reserve fund policy, review a sales tax report and hold a public hearing on changes to Lynnwood’s Unified Development Code.

The meeting is set to begin with a proclamation for First Responders Day (Oct. 28).

Reduction of reserve requirements: City code currently requires the City to hold the equivalent of two-and-a-half months of expenses in its emergency fund. The Council Monday is to consider lowering the requirement to two months, potentially pulling Lynnwood out of a $2.5 million general fund deficit for the end of 2025.

The Council is considering this move to avoid ending the year in a deficit, which is prohibited by state law. Doing so could potentially impact the city’s financial ratings and availability to issue bonds.

Hearing on Unified Development Code changes: Since the council adopted Lynnwood’s Unified Development Code in June, staff have identified areas of code that need to be changed for clarity or correction. The update changes requirements to driveway lengths, vehicle and bicycle parking, and minor changes to language to improve clarity. The Council is scheduled Nov. 10 to vote on the changes.

In other business, the Council will review City sales tax revenue reports through September.

View the meeting agenda here.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 27 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.