Lynnwood council to discuss ARPA funds, receive update on Swift Orange Line during Feb. 21 work session

On the third Wednesday of each month, the Lynnwood City Council holds an extra work session. At its Wednesday, Feb. 21 work session, the council is scheduled to discuss American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocations.

The meeting’s agenda states that Lynnwood has $137,000 remaining to allocate to local causes. The council has no shortage of nonprofit organizations seeking funds and has continued to receive requests as funds are dispersed.

Additionally, the council is scheduled to:

Speak with Cub Scout Pack 59 as they inquire about local government for a scout badge.

Receive a briefing from Community Transit about progress on the upcoming Swift Orange Line and other transit plans.

Receive information about the costs and processes involved in audits from Finance Director Michelle Meyer in response to Councilmember Shirley Sutton’s earlier request for an external audit.

The Feb. 21 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.