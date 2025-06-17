Lynnwood council to discuss housing, potential city youth board at special meeting June 18

The Lynnwood City Council is set to hold a special meeting Wednesday to discuss housing and recent developments in creating the city’s youth board.

Housing Authority of Snohomish County CEO Laurie Olsen and Program Manager Chris Collier will kick off the meeting with a presentation on developments and information on housing in Lynnwood.

That presentation will be followed by a status update on a city youth council from Councilmember Derica Escamilla and Council Vice President Josh Binda.

Escamilla first introduced the idea of a youth council in August 2024. Since then, she and city staff and community leaders have been working together to create it. The vision is to provide Lynnwood youth with mentorship and access to their city’s government. Additionally, it could give youth leadership experience and opportunities and offer a way to get involved in the community.

The council on Wednesday will discuss whether the group should be an official city board or commission or a program. An official group will need to meet additional requirements. The council is set to create a task group on this matter and eventually make a decision at a future meeting.

The full agenda can be found on the city’s website.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 18 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be live streamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.