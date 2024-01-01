Lynnwood council to discuss leadership, liaison positions at Jan. 2 meeting

At its first work session of 2024, the Lynnwood City Council Jan. 2 is scheduled to discuss its leadership and liaison assignments. Each year, the council elects a council president and vice president to construct the council agenda and other leadership duties. The council also selects a council liaison that is responsible for attending and working with each of Lynnwood’s boards and commissions.

The council is also expected to review a draft of its 2024 meeting schedule and discuss when it will have its annual council summit.

The Tuesday, Jan. 2 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.