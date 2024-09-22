Lynnwood council to discuss priorities of 2025-26 biennial budget, review public survey

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Sept. 23 meeting will hold its first public hearing on the 2025-2026 budget process and will further discuss budget priorities.

Preliminary projections for general fund revenue and expenditures were explored at the Sept. 9 meeting. On Sept. 23, Lynnwood Finance Director Michelle Meyer will dive into the details about city revenue and expenditures, including a potential property tax levy increase, hiring new police and custody officers, and contractual medical services for the Community Justice Center.

In addition, Assistant City Administrator Julie Moore will present the results of the public survey about the 2025-26 budget.

There will also be two proclamations for October: Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Domestic Violence Awareness.

The Sept. 23 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can also watch remotely using the links on the city web page. You can review the agenda here.