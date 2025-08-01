Lynnwood council to discuss utility fees, city center project and youth council

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled Monday to discuss a development agreement and city utility fees, and review a proposed youth council.

Setting utility rates: Every three years the city hires a consultant – this time its FCS Group – to review water, sewer and stormwater utility rates. Typically, Lynnwood adopts utility rates for a six-year period to keep rates stable. Monday’s meeting kicks off the first in a series of meetings where city public works staff and FCS consultants will explain the rate setting process.

Revitalization masterplan: Lynnwood Public Facilities District Executive Director Janet Pope is set Monday to pitch to the city council a new development agreement regarding its proposed mixed-use city center project, known as “The District.”

If the council approves the agreement, the city would be responsible for construction for an extension of 194th Street Southwest and creation of a new street, 38th Ave. The cost of the new street is estimated at $18 million, city documents say. In May, the council approved a new property tax funding model – Tax Increment Financing – to help pay for the new street and other construction related toLynnwood’s future plans for redeveloping the city’s core.

Youth council draft ordinance: After a few months of delays, the council is set to review a proposed ordinance to form a youth council in Lynnwood.

Councilmembers Derica Escamilla and Josh Binda collaborated to create the council. The proposed ordinance, if approved, would establish the youth council as an official city commission, acting as an advisory body to the council. This would subjugate the youth to the strict laws and regulations of a governmental institution – including public records laws.

Given the board would include minors, city staff expressed privacy concerns about forming such a board.. Instead, staff proposed a less-formal approach:establish the group as a youth program managed by the city’s parks and recreation department.

The council is currently divided between the two options, with Binda and Escamilla worried the second option would dilute the intended purpose of the youth council.

Other business: The city council is scheduled to meet in a closed session to discuss employee bargaining strategies.

The full meeting agenda is available on the city’s website. The meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug.4 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be live streamed on the city’s website and Zoom.