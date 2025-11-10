Lynnwood Council to hold property tax levy hearing, vote on farmers market Nov. 10

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

The Lynnwood City Council at its Nov. 10 meeting is set to vote on a measure to pursue creation of a Lynnwood farmers market and hold public hearings on the budget and other key city matters, including a hearing before certifying its property tax levy for 2026.

The following public hearings are scheduled for Monday:

Mid-biennial budget review

An annual certification of the city’s 2026 property tax levy.

Amendments to the City’s Comprehensive Plan and its capital facilities plan.

A six-year transportation improvement plan ordinance.

The council is also scheduled to vote whether to pursue creation of a Lynnwood farmers market for spring 2026. If approved, the City would provide a $5,000 deposit to Sound Transit to secure the Lynnwood City Center light rail station as the market’s future home.

In addition, the Council is set to interview and appoint History and Heritage Board applicant Linda Finkle, pass an ordinance on miscellaneous code updates, and review priorities for the 2026 legislative session.

View the meeting agenda here.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 10 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.