Lynnwood council to hold special budget meeting Aug. 13

The Lynnwood City Council is set to hold a special business meeting Wednesday, Aug. 13 to discuss the 2025-26 budget, including potential cuts in service or revenue options the city could pursue to close the forecasted $10.7 million deficit.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s website.

