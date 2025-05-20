Lynnwood council to hold special meeting on youth and gang violence May 21 

Multiple teenagers in Lynnwood have tragically lost their lives as a result of gun violence within the last few years alone. In the past, Lynnwood police have said some of these deaths were connected to local gang activity.

In response, the Lynnwood City Council has scheduled a special meeting Wednesday, May 21 to review statistics relating to youth violence and hear from local leaders and organizations aiming to address the issue at its core – by connecting with local youth.

Lynnwood police officers are scheduled to kick off the meeting with a presentation on recent statistics relating to youth and gang violence. The report includes data from the Snohomish County Child Fatality Review (CFR) published in January, and dives into where juvenile violence occurs, arrests and what crimes are being committed.

The meeting will also include a presentation from Hope for Homies, a Snohomish County group that offers services to people affected by gang violence. The group, headquartered in Stanwood, offers programs that include a youth group, low-cost tattoo removals and reentry support for people who were incarcerated. Additionally, the organization provides job opportunities for teen mothers and others in need of employment.

Wally Webster, activist and president of the ACCESS Project will also give an update on the work of his organization. The ACCESS Project is a nonprofit that provides Snohomish County youth with resources to overcome life’s adversities. The group hosts community events so youth can access resources and connect in times of grief. In 2024, the nonprofit partnered with the Edmonds School District to host a public grief and grievance session following the death of 13-year-old Jayda Woods.

Lynnwood is on track to have its first youth council sometime this fall, after the council approved Councilmember Derica Escamilla idea to put the project in motion late last year. She and Council Vice President Josh Binda will provide an update on the status of the group. When launched, the Youth Council will serve as an advisory board to the Lynnwood City Council, giving youth in Lynnwood a chance to connect with, and be represented, in local government.

Councilmembers will conclude the meeting with reports of activity in the city boards or commissions they serve on as council representatives.

The full agenda can be found on the city’s website.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 21 at City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting is open to the public and can also be watched live on the city’s website or via Zoom.

