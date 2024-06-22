Lynnwood council to learn about next steps in Comprehensive Plan process June 24

At its Monday, June 24 business meeting, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to hear from Community Planning Manager Karl Almgren about the next steps in the process of developing the city’s 20-year Comprehensive Plan. Almgren will discuss plan’s progress, respond to councilmembers’ previous questions and provide information on next steps for implementing the plan.

The council is also scheduled to vote on whether to accept applicant Heather Alder for a position on the Lynnwood Human Services Commission and on the city parks and recreation department’s request to submit a grant application to the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office.

Other items set for Monday’s meeting include:

– A proclamation acknowledging Independence Day

– A private executive session pertaining to litigation

The June 24 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.