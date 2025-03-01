Lynnwood council to meet with Parks and Recreation Board, DEI Commission applicants

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to meet with applicants for the vacant seats on Lynnwood’s Parks and Recreation Board and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission at its work session Monday, March 3.

There are four vacant seats between both groups. Mayor Christine Frizzell recommended Dave Barber and Quinn Van Order for the Parks and Recreation positions and Zachary McGhee and Rosa Murillo for the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, according to city documents.

City Planning Manager Karl Almgren is also scheduled to give the council an update on the city’s process for drafting a Unified Development Code, which the city is required to adopt to adhere with state housing laws. The city has until June 30 to adopt a code. If it fails to do so, Lynnwood may have to adopt a default code developed by the state Department of Commerce, city documents say.

Lynnwood Development and Business Services staff are drafting the code to mirror values and policies in existing city documents, such as the strategic plan, the economic development plan and the Connect Lynnwood transportation plan, in addition to a few state housing laws.

More on the Unified Development Code can be found here.

In addition, councilmembers who attended the Association of Washington Cities City Action Days conference in Lacey Feb. 19-20 are scheduled to provide an overview of the event during Monday’s meeting.

Councilmember Derica Escamilla and Council Vice President Josh Binda are also scheduled to update the council on the status of creating Lynnwood’s first youth board.

Monday’s agenda also includes adopting items from last week’s consent agenda after internet outages during the meeting prevented councilmembers from doing so.

The full agenda can be found on the city’s website.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, March 3 at Lynnwood City Hall. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and on Zoom.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.