Lynnwood council to refine cannabis ordinance, revisit residency requirements Sept. 2

The Lynnwood City Council at its Tuesday, Sept. 2 work session is scheduled to continue studying an ordinance on cannabis sales, discuss the annexation of the old Alderwood Middle School property and consider amendments to city code on qualifications for city elective office.

Meeting a day later than usual due to the Labor Day holiday, the council will review the Planning Commission’s recommendation for a retail cannabis ordinance. This follows the City Council’s directive on July 14 to draft an ordinance allowing retail cannabis in Lynnwood. A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for Sept. 8, and the council is set to vote on the ordinance later in the month.

Councilmembers will also receive an update on the Edmonds School District’s petition to annex the 19.76-acre former Alderwood Middle School property, located at 20000 28th Ave. W. The Boundary Review Board of Snohomish County has approved the annexation, which the school district has requested to streamline permitting for a new middle school facility. A public hearing for this !annexation is also scheduled for Sept. 8.

Following discussions on councilmember residency requirements earlier this year, Councilmember Patrick Decker is scheduled to present a draft ordinance to amend city code on qualifications to hold elected office. The proposed changes clarify residency requirements and prohibits councilmembers from holding any other elective public office or being employed by the city, requiring resignation from the Lynnwood City Council before holding another elective office.

The full meeting agenda can be viewed here.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 2 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

