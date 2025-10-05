Lynnwood council to review 2026 legislative priorities, discuss public works cuts Oct. 6

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to hold a work session Monday, Oct. 6, to delve into critical city finance and infrastructure issues, focus on the city’s priorities for the 2026 legislative session and continue the discussion on the current biennial budget shortfall.

In the first work session item, city staff and lobbyists from Gordon Thomas Honeywell Government Relations will present a draft of the city’s 2026 Legislative Agenda, which guides the city’s advocacy efforts before the Washington State Legislature. The draft agenda includes requests for additional state funding for the Poplar Way Bridge,the Crisis Care Center and the Lynnwood Waste Water Treatment Plant upgrade project.

The discussion serves as the first council review of this draft document, which the city plans to finalize by the end of November.

Following the legislative discussion, the council will turn its attention to the ongoing 2025-2026 biennial budget shortfall. Public Works Director Jared Bond and Deputy Director Marcie MacQuarrie will provide a detailed overview of the actions taken by the public works department to reduce expenditures.

View the meeting agenda here.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 6 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

