Lynnwood Council to review environmental policy, meet with housing developers Oct. 15

The Lynnwood City Council Wednesday is set to review environmental policy and host a discussion with housing developers at its Oct. 15 meeting.

As required by the Washington Growth Management Act, the council is set to review city policy on Lynnwood’s environmentally critical areas and later update them if needed. Any potential changes are set to be discussed by the Council in November and potentially adopted by the beginning of December, City documents show.

The Council is also set to invite housing developers for a roundtable discussion on the challenges and opportunities in the housing and development industry. The discussion is aimed to help better inform future policy decisions, according to City documents.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 15 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.