Lynnwood Council to review National Community Survey, financial report and more July 21

On Monday, July 21, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled review the City’s sixth National Community Survey. Conducted from March 20 to May 1, 2025, it assesses residenta’ opinions on 10 aspects of community livability, helping the city understand how residents feel about living in Lynnwood.

The City Council will also hear a Washington State Department of Transportation presentation that highlights its SR 99 Corridor Pre-Design Study, which proposes design solutions for a complete street between 212th Street Southwest and Airport Road in Lynnwood and unincorporated Snohomish County. According to the council agenda, the study supports Lynnwood’s transportation goals to improve pedestrian and bicycling safety and coordinate with WSDOT to enhance connectivity and service along state highways.

Other agenda items include:

– An update on the Substitute House Bill 1406, which has generated funds for affordable and supportive housing.

– A review of the city’s second-quarter 2025 financial report. Finance Director Michelle Meyer is reporting that the general fund’s beginning fund balance for 2025 was $4.2 million lower than forecasted.

How to watch: The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, July 21 at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be live streamed on the city’s website and Zoom.