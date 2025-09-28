Lynnwood council to review police staff and service cuts Sept. 29 

The Lynnwood City Council is set Monday to discuss and review the $6 million in proposed police department service and staff cuts in response to a $11.8 million deficit in the city’s 2025-26 budget.
The police department was among several city departments hit by $11.7 million in proposed cuts after the mayor directed all department heads to reduce expenditures by 3-7%.
In response, the police department cut staff and training efforts and extended vehicle service life, among other adjustments.
View the meeting agenda here.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 29 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.
