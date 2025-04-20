Lynnwood council to revisit ban on retail cannabis sales during April 21 meeting

The Lynnwood City Council is once again set to discuss lifting the city’s ban on retail cannabis sales at its Monday, April 21 council meeting – a conversation that’s sparked debate among the council for years.

In April 2024, Council President Nick Coelho motioned to remove the ban, stating a desire to “move the city forward” to help small business owners.

The council in September directed the city’s Planning Commission to look into the city’s zoning laws and restrictions against cannabis sales and draft a set of recommendations for the council to amend the city’s laws to allow cannabis sales in designated zones.

On Monday the council is set to review and discuss the commissions’s recommendations.

The Lynnwood City Council has a long history of debating cannabis sales, dating back to 2012 when recreational use of the substance was legalized. More recently, in 2021 Councilmember George Hurst motioned to allow city staff to look into lifting the ban – but the motion failed.

City staff are also slated to give the council another presentation on the city’s Unified Development Code (UDC) – this time, having to do with residential districts.

The UDC, when completed, is intended to consolidate and clarify the existing city policy on development and zoning. State law now requires all cities in Washington to adopt a UDC. The code also aims to bring the city in compliance with state laws around housing density.

The city’s Comprehensive Plan outlines three residential districts: Residential neighborhoods, residential multi-family 45-foot height limit (RM-45) and Manufactured Home Parks.

On Monday the council will review the proposed districts, another step in the broader process of adopting a UDC before the state’s June deadline. If the council doesn’t meet the deadline, the state will assign the city a one-size-fits-all “model code,” city staff said in previous council meetings.

The council is also scheduled to interview Judy Nummer, an applicant for the city’s History and Heritage board, and review the city’s prosecutorial services.

In other business, the council will also review proposed policy updates regarding Development and Business Services fees. The proposed update fixes small errors in the existing policy, according to city documents.

The full agenda can be found on the city’s website.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, April 21 at City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Attendees can also join via Zoom or watch the meeting live on the city’s website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.