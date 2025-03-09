Lynnwood council to take another shot March 10 at choosing a new councilmember

Following extensive efforts to fill two of the city’s most influential leadership positions, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to confirm a new public works director and vote on a new city councilmember at its meeting Monday, March 10.

Before these major decisions, the meeting is scheduled to start with a Women’s History Month proclamation.

For the third time in a year, the council is positioned to choose a new city councilmember. Through a series of votes Monday, the council is to select one of five remaining candidates: Robert Leutwyler, Forrest Baum, Chelsea Wright, Jessica Roberts and Nazanin Lashgari.

The council already chose Rebecca Thornton to fill the vacancy on Feb. 20 but she stepped down from the position an hour before she was scheduled to take an oath of office. Another candidate, Marie MacCoy, dropped out of the race last week, leaving only five of the eight top applicants initially selected to move forward in the process. A total of 19 people applied for the position.

Mayor Christine Frizzell has chosen someone to be the city’s new public works director, after former director Bill Franz announced his retirement in December.

In February, the council voted to allow the mayor to present only one applicant for the vacant position, departing from city code’s requirement for the mayor to present three. Only five of 11 total applicants were qualified for the position, Mayor Frizzell told the council, last month. She selected three candidates for an interview, but two candidates cancelled at the last minute.

Amid what Frizzell determined to be a regional struggle to fill city staff positions, the mayor sought the council’s permission to bring only one public works director candidate to the table. Frizzell said the remaining candidate was highly qualified for the job, and that it would be in the city’s best interest to fill the position as soon as possible to continue efficient operations.

The council is also scheduled to confirm four board and commission members. David Barber and Quinn are candidates for two vacant seats on the Parks and Recreation Board. Rosa Murillo and Zachary McGhee are candidates for the DEI Commission.

To fill board and commission seats, the mayor reviews each application and works with city staff to vet each applicant to ensure they’re a good fit for the position. The mayor then selects the applicants she believes are most qualified and presents them to the council to confirm her selection.

What is the role of boards and committees in city operations?

Boards and commissions serve as an advisory role to the city council and administration. Each group is staffed with residents who bring a wide range of expertise and perspective to major city decisions. The city council often considers input from boards and commissions when making high-stake decisions, such as ballot initiatives, tax increases, budget decisions, and other actions vital to city operations.

Lynnwood has 10 boards and commissions: Arts Commission, Board of Ethics, Civil Service Commission, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, History and Heritage Board, Human Services Commission, Law Enforcement Officers’ and Firefighters Disability Board, Parks and Recreation Board, Planning Commission and the Tourism Advisory Committee.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, March 10 at Lynnwood City Hall. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and on Zoom.

