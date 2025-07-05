Lynnwood council to talk about EV charging fees, consult cannabis experts at July 7 meeting

The Lynnwood City Council at its July 7 meeting is set to discuss EV charging fees for its new city-owned stations and rehash its discussion on whether to legalize cannabis sales in city limits.

Thirteen years after Washington voters legalized cannabis, the Lynnwood City Council is still hung up on whether to legalize sales in city limits. The council is set to hear from Cannabis Alliance Executive Director Caitlein Ryan after hearing from State Rep. Lauren Davis last month about risks associated with cannabis use. The council is in the midst of gathering information before drafting legislation to potentially reverse the city’s ban and is expected to vote on the matter later this year.

In May the city unveiled three new electric vehicle charging stations, made possible, in part, by state and federal grants. Now, city staff propose a hike from the current 34 cents to a 39-cent- per-kilowatt-hour fee to cover electricity, maintenance and other routine costs. The proposed rate is cheaper than most privately owned chargers in Lynnwood available for public use.

In other business, Councilmembers Nick Coelho and Robert Leutwyler will share what they learned during a national conferences focused on sustainable development.

The full meeting agenda is available on the city’s website.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, July 7 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be live streamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.